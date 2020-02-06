The latest HONY series about a 40-year-old Prison Escapee on the run must be a film

Facebook is a lot. There is so much to flip through, from memes to Donald TrumpAcquittal and so on. Sometimes you just have to scroll aimlessly without a goal in sight. I do that all the time. However, Humans of New York (HONY) published the most exciting social media story this morning that took up my day. I don’t think I’ve ever visited Facebook so many times in my life, but I had to because of the story of Bobby Love b Walter Miller is just amazing.

Bobby’s story is told in 11 parts by HONY helmer, Brandon Stanton, It starts fairly normally with a knock on the door of a morning. Cheryl Love, Bobby’s wife made tea and Bobby was still in bed. When Cheryl pulled the door back, she saw the police standing there. But she wasn’t worried – “We had a crazy lady who lived next door and the police always checked her.”

“But when I opened the door, twelve policemen came past me. Some of them had “FBI” written on their jackets. They immediately went back to the bedroom and went to Bobby. I heard her ask, “What’s your name?” And he said, “Bobby Love.” Then they said, “No. What is your real name?” And I heard him say something really low. And they replied, “You had a long break.” Then I tried to get into the room. But the officer kept saying, ‘Come back, come back. You don’t know who this man is. “Then they handcuffed him. It didn’t make sense. I had been married to Bobby for forty years. He didn’t even have a criminal record. At this point I cry and I shouted,” Bobby, what’s going on? “You killed someone ? “And he tells me,” It goes way back, Cheryl. Back before I met you. Way back to North Carolina. “

What a bloody cliffhanger.

The series describes Bobby’s escape from a prison in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1977, where he served up to 30 years for robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

(2/11) “I used to be called Walter Miller. It was a pretty normal childhood. We grew up poor, but nothing really dramatic happened until I went to a Sam Cooke concert when I was fourteen. I was looking forward to this concert and pushed myself into the front row – right next to the stage. The crowd was really moving because it was dance music. And Sam Cooke didn’t like that. He asked people to sit down. And after just two songs, he got so angry that he went off the stage. So I shouted out loud, “Sam Cooke ain’t shit!” And in 1964 in North Carolina that was enough to get me arrested for disorderly behavior. Then it went downhill pretty quickly. My mother raised eight children alone so she couldn’t control me. I got all kinds of problems. I raised purses from unlocked cars. I stole government checks from mailboxes. I got braver and braver until one day I was stolen from the music hall at school. They took me to a juvenile detention center called Morrison Training School. I hated everything in this place. The food was terrible. The children were violent. I still have scars from all the times when I was beaten up. While I fell asleep, I heard a freight train whistle in the distance every night. And I always wanted to know where the train was going. One night when the guard turned to look at the clock, I ran out the back door – toward the sound of this pipe. And that was the first place I ever fled. “

But things changed when someone shouted a “punk ass” to the prison captain and shit Bobby for it even though it wasn’t him.

Part five is when I request that this man’s life be turned into a movie.

(5/11) “Everything changed for me when someone yelled” Punk Ass “at the prison captain. He walked through the parking lot. It was early in the morning and it was still dark so he couldn’t see who was doing it I was working in the kitchen so I couldn’t be. But the captain said he recognized my voice – and wrote it down. Then he started attacking me. I tried to keep my head down The more I tried to do good, the more I was punished. He wrote me down for all sorts of wrong things. He accused me of stealing a newspaper. He accused me of being sick. The negative reports kept piling up until I was only a trace away from being sent up the hill again and then they started putting me on the street. It was the worst job in prison. You would call your name before sunrise and you had to go in there B us get on. Then they would drive you all over Raleigh to clear the trash from the highways. It was awful. People would throw hamburgers and milkshakes at you. And it was almost winter, so it was getting cold. At that point I started planning and plotting. I saved my money. I memorized the bus route. I noticed that we always stopped at a certain intersection – right next to a piece of forest. And I thought I could do this distance in no time. I also noticed that the guard who worked on Tuesday never searched the prisoners when they got on the bus. When we saw the Colts game on TV one Monday night, I made the decision. That would be my last night in prison. “

(6/11) “I cleared my locker before I went to sleep. I didn’t want to leave anything behind. No phone numbers. No addresses. Nothing they could use to find me quickly. Since I worked at the radio station, I was allowed to wear a single pair of civilian clothes. I pulled them under my prison clothes and carried everything to bed. I didn’t close my eyes that night. The guards counted their heads every three hours, and I kept seeing the flashlight on the wall. When the sun finally rose, I jumped out of bed and splashed water on my face. Then I looked out of the window. The carefree guard was stationed at the gate. The one who never patted the prisoners. So I said, “That’s it, I’m going.” I got on the bus and went to the back row right next to the emergency exit. It was a five-minute drive into the wooded area. When we slowed down, I opened the back door – and I was gone. I heard the alarm behind me but didn’t look back. I took off my green clothes and just kept running. The sweat came down from me. I looked like trouble, so I did my best to stay out of the white quarters. Every time I passed a brother I asked for directions to the Greyhound station. Everyone kept saying to me, “Keep going, keep going.” When I got there, I found a brother in the parking lot who was ready to buy me a one-way ticket to New York. I waited until the last minute. I jumped straight into the bus when the driver closed the door. Then I sat in my seat as we left Raleigh. As soon as we arrived on the highway, the girl next to me started smalltalking. She asked me for my name. I thought for a moment and said, “Bobby Love.” And that was the death of Walter Miller. “

“When we arrived on the highway, the girl next to me started a little conversation. She asked me for my name. I thought for a moment and said, “Bobby Love.” And that was the death of Walter Miller. “

Incredible.

But wait, it will be even more exciting.

(7/11) “Bobby Love arrived in New York in late November 1977. I was happy to be free, but I was still in a difficult situation. I had to build a life from scratch. I only had $ 100 in small bills, a single pair of clothes, and a brand new name. I moved to a flea sack hotel and survived two weeks with hot dogs and marijuana. Then my money ran out and I started sleeping on the trains. I had to find a way to get a foothold in life. I wasn’t even a person. I had no papers, no ID, nothing. Believe it or not, the first thing I got was a social security number. I went to the window and told the lady a story about losing everything and she gave me a card. On site. I still have it today. Next I got a birth certificate, scratched out the name and typed “Bobby Love” in the line. Then I took it to a print shop and copied it so often that it no longer looked wrong. It wasn’t long before I found a brother in the funeral home who agreed to certify it. He would not sign it, but he would stamp it. And that was enough for me – because I found a brother at DMV who pretended not to notice. And that’s how I got my driver’s license. Then I used all of my new papers to get a job in the Baptist Medical Center cafeteria. And here I met Cheryl. “

I didn’t want to lie and was on the edge of my seat reading this part.

Bobby never told Cheryl about his story.

“I told her I grew up in the south – which is true,” he said to HONY. “And that I’m coming to New York to try something new. That was also true. But I never told her about Walter Miller. I didn’t see the need. Walter died a long time ago on this Greyhound bus from Raleigh. Me was a new man. I was Bobby Love now. And if that was enough for her, why complicate things? “

They were married in 1985.

Cross out for the love family.

(8/11) “Cheryl was innocent. The opposite of me And that’s why I was so attracted to her. I never wanted to go out with someone like me: who drank and smoked and had a past. Cheryl was soft. Almost naive in a way. I never told her about my story and she didn’t really put pressure on me. I told her I grew up in the south – that was true. And that I came to New York to try something new. That was also true. But I never told her about Walter Miller. I have not seen the need. Walter died a long time ago in this Greyhound bus from Raleigh. I was a new man. I was Bobby Love now. And if that was enough for them, why are things complicating? We got married in 1985. The time passed. We raised four children together. I just couldn’t risk it. My family in North Carolina kept saying to me, “You have to come clean. You have to tell her.” But they didn’t know my wife. Not like me. Cheryl is a just woman. Most people will put a dollar in their pockets when they see it falling on the street. Cheryl doesn’t. She’ll stop everyone on the sidewalk and look for the owner. She is such a woman. And that’s not the kind of woman who could keep a secret like that. I’m not trying to say that she called the police. But it would have made me pull the police on me. It would turn up the heat. So I just couldn’t tell her anything about Walter Miller. And there was no need. Bobby Love had no criminal record. Bobby Love was a family man. Bobby Love was a deacon in his church. Every Sunday our pastor preached about forgetting the past, forgiving ourselves and looking ahead. And that’s exactly what I did. This part of my life was buried in North Carolina. And it didn’t come back. “

And now Cheryl tells her story.

(9/11) “A piece was missing. I’ve loved my husband over the years. And he loved me – but something was missing. First, he never liked to be photographed. And he always thought that people were watching him. But I just thought it was vanity. I kept saying, “Come on, Bobby. You’re not that exclusive.” But then there was the deeper stuff. We had a lovely love to make. Otherwise there was not much affection. Not a lot of hugs. Don’t cuddle a lot. Not much communication. I could only get that close and he was shut down. Sometimes when we were arguing, I poured myself something. And he would just sit there with a scowl on his face. I thought it was me. I kept thinking: “Maybe he doesn’t want to be here.” But Bobby was a provider. He always worked two or three jobs. He would cook, do laundry, and spend time with the kids. I thought to myself: “Everyone is different. People are brought up differently. This is how Bobby could show love. “But it was difficult. It killed me. I cried so many tears over it. I remember being on my knees in the church at Christmas 2014 and saying, “Lord, please, I can’t do this anymore.” I asked God to change my husband’s heart. I had reached the end of my rope. That was a couple of weeks before everything collapsed. “

Cheryl really didn’t know, not even a bit.

“Forty years of marriage, four grown children, and I never knew. How could I be so stupid? I wanted to hide. I wanted to disappear When I went to work that first day, everyone was at the reception. And they really became silent when I came in. But I said to them, “Don’t just stand there. I need love. Give me a few hugs.” Of course I was embarrassed, but I was more hurt than anything. Bobby had deceived me all these years. There were none in our house Truth. I walk past this man every day. We laugh. We joke. And he says nothing to me? I was so angry. But I never hated him. “

When Bobby was in prison, “Cheryl went to work.”

“I wrote letters to the governor. I wrote letters Obama, I gathered testimonials from everyone Bobby has ever known: from all the children he trained, from everyone in our church, from all family members. I testified in his name. I didn’t know anything about Walter Miller. But I told them all about Bobby Love. And the probation commission took pity. After a year in prison, they let him come home. “

(11/11) “I have to work. I wrote letters to the governor. I wrote letters to Obama. I gathered testimonials from everyone Bobby has ever known: from all the children he trained, from everyone in our church, from all family members. I testified in his name. I didn’t know anything about Walter Miller. But I told them all about Bobby Love. And the probation commission took pity. After a year in prison, they let him come home. The day after his release, I sat down with him and asked, “What is it? Are we loved ones? Or are we the millers? “And he said,” We love. We love. “So I had it legally renamed. And now we go on. I still have my resentments. When we argue, I think, “This man knows better that I forgave him.” But the thing is – I forgave him. And when I made that decision, I had to accept all the areas that came with it. I can’t make him feel this guilt every day of his life. Because that’s not the marriage I want to be in. The whole world now knows. We have no secrets. But I think all this mess was for the better: better for me, better for the kids, and better for Bobby. He doesn’t have to hide anymore. He can look at me when I speak. Not only that, he also hears me. My voice can be heard. I walked on eggshells. I used to just go with them. But I told him one thing. I said, “Bobby, I’ll take you back. But I’m not going back to you.” Because I have my own story to tell. I can also write a book. I might not have escaped from prison, started a whole new life, and kept it from my family. But I forgave the man who did that. “

HONY has shared a lot of stories from around the world, but Bobby and Cheryls are definitely my favorites. I updated my feed every hour to read the latest update and it was always worth it. What a story. What a family.

Now excuse me as I scroll up and reread everything.

