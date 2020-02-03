The latest ‘Mulan’ trailer brought me more action than I have received in months

Disney has released the last trailer for its Mulan live action remake / reimagining. Three words: donkey lashes. It doesn’t look like a Disney-Disney movie either. Not that this is a bad thing or anything, it just looks like a legit action movie.

So instead of giving you the core of Mulan, which you no doubt already know, I’m going to chat a few sentences about the cast. However, it is worth noting that the live action film is based on both the Disney classic and the traditional Chinese ballad from Mulan. So there are changes. However, the essentials are pretty much the same.

No matter, the cast shows Liu Yifei as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Mulan’s mentor Commander Tung, and Jet Li than the emperor. The last two actors are my father’s favorites. He is very happy to see this film with me. Jason Scott Lee Stars as the villain of the film Boris Khan Next Gong Liwho appears as an extremely evil witch. Yoson An Stars as Chen Honghui, also known as the guy who was somehow replaced Li ShangCharacter. No, Li Shang is not in this film. I think that’s because it’s too perfect to come to life. So the team created a whole new character.

We present you your new boo.

Mulan is led by the big ones Niki Caro (The Whale Rider), which is probably why this film looks so damn good.

Disney’s live-action Mulan hits theaters on March 26.

You have to admit it looks pretty damn good.

Mulan