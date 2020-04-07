The latest “Nintendo Crossing Animal” came out: NPR

Nintendo Crossing Animal has changed the idea of ​​gaming since it was the ultimate goal for a more peaceful and relaxing experience. After 7 years, the newest version is out now and has fans spread out.







SHAPIRO ARI, HOST:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a video game by Nintendo that brings comfort to millions of socially distant people around the world. That’s because it’s all about creating a soothing reality in a time when the real world is not. Reporter Megan Manata explains.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MEGAN MANATA, BYLINE: It’s a new day, perfect weather to go outside and water your flowers or maybe you want to spend the morning fishing. Maybe catching bugs is more your speed. Whatever way you want to spend your day, it can also be a pop up for a quick chat with your hairy neighbors.

(GAME VIDEO SOUNDBITE, “CROSSING ANIMAL: NEW ORORIZONS”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As a character, Animalese speaking).

VANESSA NGUYEN: Now, my favorite is Flo. She is this penguin character, and I absolutely adore her.

MANATA: That’s Vanessa Nguyen, or Nessa as you prefer. She is a senior at Boston University and a Twitch streamer who specializes in Animal Crossing games in front of a live online audience.

NGUYEN: Like, the characters have so much personality that it almost feels like they’re real, too.

MANATA: Flo the penguin is one of the hundreds of animal neighbors players can meet at Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s been seven years since the last major major Animal Crossing game in North America.

NGUYEN: Honestly, Animal Crossing means so much to me. Like, I feel like it’s one of those things where – I don’t know. I called my island a safe space because that’s it.

MANATA: Animal Crossing is a social simulation like The Sims. In this world, the actor is the only human character in a world inhabited by animal herdsmen. In previous games, the player arrived in a populated city. But in New Horizons, the actor creates a city on an abandoned island. The game revolves around building friendships, running chess and playing outdoors. Characters speak Animalese, made language. The games follow a real-time clock and timeline so time and seasons change with real life. There is no real danger, no life to lose and no romance to follow. According to senior director of product marketing at Nintendo of America, Bill Trinen, the series is about what they call slow life in Japan.

BY TRINEN: And what the development team really wanted was to create a space that gives players the freedom to try to create, you know, their own personal outing or their own kind of creative space where they can go relax and escape. from the everyday world.

MANATA: Trinen has worked on the game since it was first launched in 2002 in America for the GameCube. He says the game’s vision, sound, and look help create a comfortable, empathetic world. Players like Noelani Pasillas agree.

NOELANI PASILLAS: It makes me feel more relaxed, especially in these times where I just can’t go anywhere.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MANATA: Raymond Lancione says New Horizons helped him feel closer to his peers by visiting their islands. Lancione is the president and CEO of Qweerty Gamers, a non-profit LGBTQ that focuses on inclusion and visibility in games. An actor who has long loved the K.K. Slider, a character who is even a tattoo on an arm.

RAYMOND LANCIONE: That sounds like a really cool cat, but he’s actually a dog.

MANATA: A guitar playing dog

(GAME VIDEO SOUNDBITE, “CROSSING ANIMAL: NEW ORORIZONS”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As a K.K. Slider, singing in Animalese).

MANATA: … Their body of work spans genres and cultures, something much needed at this time when we feel we are all alone on our own personal islands.

For NPR News, I’m Megan Manata.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use of our website and permit pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a fast deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is the audio record.