The Latest: Supporter Breakfast Part of Steyer’s Debate Preparation

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The latest about the 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate and the upcoming primary school in New Hampshire (all local times):

9:30 am.

Democratic presidential nominee Tom Steyer spends some time in New Hampshire with supporters before preparing for the final debate before the nation’s first primary event next week.

According to Steyer campaign spokesman Alberto Lammers, Steyer should have breakfast with the fans in Manchester on Friday morning before the media interviews in the afternoon.

According to Lammers, Steyer will make some preparations for the final debate before going on to training and going to the venue of the debate.

Seven of the Democrats vying to nominate their party leader meet on Friday night for debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. The same six candidates are on stage as in the last debate – Steyer, former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg – along with technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

