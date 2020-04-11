Dr. Anthony Fauci, general manager of the U.S. Cancer Society During the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, it said Friday that Americans expect to see more tests in the coming days or weeks.

“Many antibody tests have been developed,” Fauci said Wednesday on NBC News’ “Today.” “We are being told by the people that the companies that work for them, right away – and soon, they say, every day of the week – we can get the most out of this cognitive tests. “

CNN reported on Thursday that a scientific panel had informed the White House about the validity of the tests, in a report that found more than 30% of the cases were valid.

“These antibody tests make us look at other patients but they need to be tested,” Fauci told CNN. [the National Institutes of Health] and the [Food and Drug Administration] certify them. Once they are found, they will be out there for people to use. ”

Fauci said he needed to know the details of the trip. He said, “There are probably a lot of people out there – and I think there is a good chance – that they have the disease, that they are unaware of it.”

Fauci also said the antibody test showed people if they found out they were sick again. Experiments can help doctors see if “someone else is having problems or getting hurt in the process.”

Fauci said the victim has been prevented in the future. “You are a group of people who are truly protected, who have more time to return to the community,” he said.

As the country continues to lock in, Fauci is evaluating the death toll from the United States. He said there were about 60,000 dead who died from the disease, from an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 deaths at the end of March.

President Trump said Friday he wants the U.S. dollar to open again but added that it does not support stable activities until the coronavirus is gone. If the U.S. re-launches the teacher may raise issues again.

“I have kept the biggest emotions in my life,” Trump said in a brief tweet Friday. “This is the biggest impact of my life because I have to say, ‘O.K. go away.'”

The coronavirus originated in a zoo and a dead animal in Wuhan, China and spread around the world. The United States has more cases than any other country in the world, with 501,615 affected and 18,777 killed as of Saturday at 8:25 a.m.

.