The latest work of Jane Austen ‘Sanditon’ comes to life on PBS

Loading...

In 1817, when Jane Austen died of what would become known as Addison’s disease, the novelist decided to focus her attention on lighter topics, such as igniting the health ailments of today.

The work that resulted, ‘Sanditon’, remained unfinished after her death in that year, although a number of writers would later put their codas on it with the help of what they felt was her vision and style. One, screenwriter Andrew Davies, brings his interpretation to the small screen on PBS ‘Masterpiece’ this week.

Premiere on Sunday, Davies’ lavish adaptation of Austen’s latest work follows the story of enterprising young promoter Tom Parker (Kris Marshall, “Love Actually”), who is determined to turn the sleepy coastal town of Sanditon into a fashionable spa town with the help of local bigwig Lady Denham (Anne Reid, “Years and Years”). Due to a mistake, he meets the Heywoods and invites their eldest daughter, Charlotte (Rose Williams, “Curfew”), to stay there.

And it is in the spa where Charlotte sees greed, temptation and hypochondria, while Lady Denham Cupid tries to play for her poor cousin Sir Edward (Jack Fox, ‘Riviera’), who has designs on the Clara (Lily of Lady Denham) ) Sacofsky, “Bancroft.” Meanwhile, the arrival of mixed-breed heiress, Miss Lambe (Crystal Clarke, “Ordeal by Innocence”) has drawn the attention of the eligible male clientele, and the wild Sidney Parker (Theo James, “Divergent”) has drawn the attention from Charlotte.

With sharply drawn characters but little different in the way of storytelling, Davies – best known for his adaptations of everything from “House of Cards” and “Brideshead Revisited” to the Austen works “Pride and Prejudice” and “Vanity Fair” – cut out his work for him, as he told a recent gathering of journalists in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“What discouraged me was inventing so much story,” he said. “And the reason I make so many adjustments is that the aspect of writing that I’m not good at, generates a lot of plot. But I did have help with this. I discovered that once we got the characters to work, the story came from the characters, and it was really fun to do. And especially when we got these amazing actors, we fed their energy and their intelligence and their wonderful performances. “

For her part, Williams appreciated her character that Charlotte goes against female stereotypes of the day in making friendships with men involved in the establishment of the spa and showing interest in the construction.

“She is interested in the logistics of the construction site,” Williams said. “She is interested in how Tom has brought it all together unlike her who wanted to leave her village to find a husband. So that fresh, modern perspective is really very interesting to me. And she has relationships with men in the show who become great friends. … There is a nice set of sex change in “Sanditon.” It’s great. “