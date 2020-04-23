The Latin community struggles during the outbreak of the coronavirus: “They are crying. They are hopeless.”

Chicago — Like African Americans, national Latinos are overly affected by coronaviruses. According to Centers for Disease Control, Latin Americans make up 18% of the population, but account for more than 27% of COVID-19 deaths in what are considered to be viral hotspots. In addition, it is more likely that you will not be able to work from home compared to other groups, and your health risks will be higher.

Jose Gonzalez in Chicago is a Mexican American, one of the 60 million Latin Americans in the United States.

“My family has driven me far ahead, so I can’t just sit there and do nothing,” he told CBS News.

He used to do two jobs, but lost one at the COVID-19 shutdown. Currently his lifeline is cooking at a hotel that houses COVID patients.

“We don’t have the advantage of being’at home ‘,” Gonzales said. “I feel like all Latin Americans so far.”

Jose Gonzalez on CBS News

Gonzales, 84% of Latin Americans, cannot work from home.

Approximately half of Latino households experience unemployment or reductions in a pandemic, saving less than $ 500.

Leone Jose Bicchieri, an organizer of workers and family solidarity, said Latin Americans are likely to be underpaid and now do important jobs like the high-risk food industry.

“A lot of people are calling us-I don’t know what to do,” Bitcheri said. “They are crying. They are hopeless.”

“We’re talking about food processors, grocery stores, bakeries, and cleaning companies of all kinds,” Bikieri explained. “Many of them are rebalancing.” On the other hand, they don’t want the risk of getting sick. On the other hand, they can’t afford to rent, so they don’t want the risk of becoming homeless. And I I can’t buy food. “

Pilsen food pantry worker helping a resident.

CBS News

The needs are already great. In Chicago’s Pilsen area of ​​Mexico, a socially remote route surrounds a block outside the Pilsen Food Pantry.

Demand has increased by 45%, said family doctor Dr Evelyn Figueroa, who opened the pantry two years ago.

“This lets us know that people are really at their limits. When we talk about 50% of people living from salary to salary, they are standing here [now],” Figueroa said. “These are the people who get their children home from school and can’t afford to eat them.”

Dr. Evelyn Figueroa

CBS News

Figueroa, who also treats COVID patients in a local homeless shelter, said Latin Americans, like African Americans, have underlying health problems that affect coronavirus outcomes. .

“Latin Americans actually have a higher incidence of diabetes than any other ethnic group in the United States. About 16% have diabetes. That’s a serious problem. It’s also a risk factor for COVID complications.” she said.

In her food storage, most of the people in line are of Latino origin, including illegal immigrants who are unemployed and uninspired by the federal government. People like Rosa who are undocumented and have lived in the US for 20 years. She said she was hopeless. She has two children and her rent is two months late. Her debt currently totals $ 2,000.

She told CBS News in Spanish she couldn’t sleep because of stress. Knowing that tomorrow isn’t promised, she’s taking it one at a time.

Rosa speaks with Adriana Diaz on CBS News.

Labor organizer Bikieri said that undocumented immigrants need protection in this pandemic, no matter where they face the issue of immigration.

“Let’s refrain from discussing ideology for a few months. Let’s talk again. It’s really important,” he said. “Now I want to be safe. I want to make my family safe. So I want to make Eva safe. I want Anna to be safe. Maria and Jose want to be safe. So it’s safe.”

“You don’t intend to make anyone safe just by having a portion of the population-not only somewhere between 6 and 12 million undocumented-will get sick. The above.

. [TagsToTranslate] spanish