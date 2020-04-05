The launch of the Apple iPhone SE 2020: Expected price, specifications and features we know so far – tech

Apple’s upcoming iPhone, which is set to launch with the ‘iPhone SE’ mechanism according to the latest leaks and rumors, has been hitting the smartphone industry for months. There are several bits and pieces of information about the handset on the web, and sometimes it’s hard to keep track of each one. So we put together all the rumors and leaks from the internet so you don’t have to. Here’s everything we know about the Apple iPhone SE 2020.

Expected launch date of the iPhone SE 2020

This is one of the topics that has been the most talked about ever since rumors of a new iPhone surfaced. Earlier this year, it was assumed that the 2020 SE iPhone would launch sometime during Apple’s March event, specifically March 31, but that didn’t happen. Then there was a rumor that it would launch on April 3, which also turned out to be a false alarm. However, according to Councilor Jon Prosser, the smartphone was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and may now see the light of day on April 15.

How much will a new iPhone cost?

So far, our assumptions are as accurate as yours. However, iPhone SE says it is the most appropriate iPhone even made by Apple. We expect the device to cost approximately the current Indian price of the iPhone XR – which is Rs 45,000.

Will the 2020 SE Look Like an iPhone 8?

Based on all the leaks and rumors we have come across on the web, the same design is expected to appear on the iPhone 2020 2020 as the iPhone 8, which joined the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X 2017. This also means it will have a TouchID key on the front below the screen. Don’t expect the mobile phone to embark on the new design cycle Apple introduced with the iPhone X.

Expected details of the launch of the new iPhone SE

We expect the screen size and resolution of the iPhone SE 2020 to be the same as the size of the iPhone 8. This was hinted a few days ago when Apple’s own shopping website listed a Belkin screen protector that could be applied to the iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and iPhone SE . And according to the official iPhone8 spec, the device features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 1334×750 pixels resolution and 326 pixels.

2020 SE is powered by Apple A13 processor

Rest assured, the iPhone 2020 SE is expected to have Apple’s A13 processor, which is the same chipset that runs the latest iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

It talks about the camera details of the new iPhone SE

Although camera details are small at the moment, the smartphone has a single lens at the back. We are not sure yet about the number of megapixels. One sensor can be expected up front. However, features such as portrait mode can be enabled through software.

Can we expect better battery performance from the upcoming iPhone?

Apple never reveals the number of mAh batteries for its iPhones, however, it does mention how long the device will be able to run when streaming via Wi-Fi or mobile data. Considering how good the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are in terms of battery performance, we expect similar “all-day” performance from the 2020 iPhone SE.

