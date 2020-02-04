The law has caused “serious damage to veterans” – Boston Herald

Three Congressmen from Democratic Massachusetts argue for an amendment to a law that led the Veterans Administration to refuse more than 2,648 claims for first aid visits in non-VA hospitals in Massachusetts in the last five years, leaving veterans 6.37 million had to pay dollars for those visits because they had not seen their doctor for the past 24 months

Rep. Bill Keating said veterans “regularly” contact his office for help due to problems, including the so-called “24-month rule,” which led the VA to deny 413,152 claims totaling $ 1.58 billion over the same period, according to VA statistics.

“Our veterans don’t deserve the stress of navigating through the VA bureaucracy, because collective messages come on top of their medical problems,” Keating said in a statement. “I promise my full support to my colleagues … who demanded answers from the SA about how this situation came about in the first place, including whether SA employees were encouraged to deny claims, and how the SA intends to implement reforms … “

The veterans service officer of each municipality is responsible for telling veterans about the 24-month rule. But some veterans agents contacted by the Messenger said they were unfamiliar with the mandate.

A VA spokeswoman said the 24-month rule is part of a 1999 Millennium Bill, which Congress adopted to keep veterans healthy. But Rep. Joe Kennedy III called the rule “misleading.”

“Even if well-intended to encourage treatment, this rule has done great damage to veterans throughout our commonwealth and across the country,” Kennedy said. “I will work closely with my colleagues to raise awareness about this wrong rule until the day we resolve it.”

A report from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office or Inspector General of August 2019 showed that nearly 80% of the unauthorized and Millennium Bill claims were denied or rejected, and that 31% of the denied or rejected non-VA claims for emergency care “incorrectly processed”, which means that many claimants pay from their own pocket for their care.

The audit found that the SA “placed more emphasis on the number of claims processed than on the accuracy of claims decisions”, even by granting overtime and bonuses to personnel who achieved or exceeded production targets.

“The mission of the VA is to serve veterans and keep the promise that the country is behind them. Period, “Rep Seth Moulton said in a statement:” No veteran may go bankrupt because of illness or health. The congress must resolve this. “