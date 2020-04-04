The law requires the Trump administration to act as a “naval officer”

(integration) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beYUQWd8-2Q (/ integration)

Chairman Donald Trump On Friday night, he reiterated his legally inaccurate claim that his administration was not supposed to be an “order officer” for medical supplies to the American people during a pandemic such as COVID-19. (He used the term “shipping officer” on March 19 to describe what he believes is not part of the legal description of his administration’s work.) of the White House the so-called “strategic national stockpile” of medical products, which is required under federal law to be administered by more secretaries under its administration.

Here is part of the exchange according to the official transcript of the White House, with the emphasis added by the Law and Crime:

Q: When we have the Federal Reserve – I mean, isn’t it designed to be able to distribute the states that need it?

THE PRESIDENT: Definitely. But it is also necessary for the federal government. We have a federal reserve and they have government reserves. And, honestly, they were – many of the states were completely unprepared for it. So we had to go to the Federal Reserve. But we are not a customer. They have to have it for themselves.

Mr. Trump went on to say that some states were better than others and that his government “helped states.” When pressured further, Trump said (again, he was emphatically added):

But we have a stock. It is a federal stock. We can use it for states, or we can use it for ourselves. We use it for the federal government. We have a very large federal government.

As we have mentioned several times in recent weeks, federal law requires a so-called “strategic national reserve” of medical instruments. Requires from the Minister of Health and Human Services (YYY):

. . . maintain a stock or stock of medicines, vaccines and other biological products, medical devices and other supplies in those numbers, types and amounts specified. . . to take into account and optimize the urgent health safety of the United States, including the urgent health safety of children and other vulnerable populations, in the event of a bioterrorist attack or other public emergency.

To achieve this, the law requires the HHS secretary to work “in consultation with federal, state and local officials.” It gives the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs or the Secretary of Homeland Security the power to “develop” the reserve in accordance with these mandatory consultations. To achieve growth, the law says the HRC secretary must “draw up plans for effective and timely management of the reserve supply chain, in consultation with it.” . . Head of other appropriate federal services; State, local, racial and territorial services. and public and private health infrastructure. “

Let’s sum it all up: the law explicitly requires the Trump administration to deal with “supply chain management” in order to “maintain a stockpile” of “medical devices.” . . suitable. . . to be predicted. . U.S. emergency health. “Supply chain management” is almost the same thing as being a “naval officer” and an “order officer”, even though Trump says it’s not his job. The law says it’s his job. and took an oath required by the Constitution to “faithfully enforce” the law. The law requiring the stockpiling of emergency medical devices came into force after the September 9 terrorist attacks under the Safety and Reaction Act. τ As public health and bioterrorism 2002.

Due to the new corona, Congress has just made $ 610 million a year for stocks. That was $ 533.8 million in previous years. There is evidence that it did not work perfectly.

Examine whether the law enforcement’s apparent execution is evident in Friday’s most militant exchange between Trump and White House reporters. The bitter exchange began with a question on the subject of Legislation and Crime and others observed on Friday morning: the Trump administration has changed its strategic stockpile to make it sound like states and not the federal government is supposed to carry the primary burden. providing medical emergency equipment and ensuring citizens’ access to it. The law on stocks allows the Secretary of State to “take into account other available sources” of tools. The law, however, does not give the secretary the ability to say the book: if there are no other sources, I can simply ignore my duties to ensure that the stock works as intended.

Here are more questions and answers on the subject:

Q President Trump, thank you. Yesterday, Jared Kushner said that the idea of ​​the federal stockpile was, must be “our” stockpile. They are not supposed to be state reserves that they use next. What did “ours” mean? And –

THE PRESIDENT: So why don’t you ask him?

Q And even the fact that taxpayers from every state pay for it –

THE PRESIDENT: What is this? A “gotcha”? “I got you.” You used the word “us”.

Q No, it’s not “gotcha”. What did he mean?

THE PRESIDENT: “Ours” – do you know what “ours” means? USA. This means. Means –

Σημαίνει Does that mean states?

THE PRESIDENT: Us. Us. It means the United States of America. And then we get this “ours” and distribute it to the states.

Q So why did he say he wasn’t supposed to –

THE PRESIDENT: Not right –

Q – be government reserves that can then be used?

THE PRESIDENT: Because we need it for the government and we need it for the federal government.

Q To give to states.

THE PRESIDENT: But when states have a problem – no, keep it and –

Q Then who do you give if they are not in the states?

THE PRESIDENT: To keep – to keep for our country, because the federal government also needs it, not only the states. But from this, we often choose – for example, we have almost 10,000 fans and we are ready to meet with these fans. We will bring them to various parts of the country that need them. But when he says “us”, he is talking about our country. Speaks –

But it makes the difference.

THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me.

Q And sir,

THE PRESIDENT: He’s talking about the federal government. I mean, it’s such a basic and simple question and you’re trying to hear it so badly.

Q It’s not bad. I’m just trying to –

THE PRESIDENT: You should be – you should be ashamed of yourself.

Q – understand. No – by the way, Secretary Azar –

THE PRESIDENT: Do you know what? You should be ashamed. It’s such a simple question. He said “us”. And our “means” for the country and our means for the states –

But then he said they should not be state reserves.

THE PRESIDENT: – because states are part of the country. Don’t make it sound bad. Don’t make it sound bad.

Go on, Steve. Get ahead, back here.

Q But, Mr President, HHS has even changed the language on the website.

THE PRESIDENT: You just asked your question. You just asked your question in a very bad tone.

Q I don’t think it was unpleasant.

THE PRESIDENT: Let’s go.

I don’t think he answered me.

THE PRESIDENT: Please.

Q Mr. President –

THE PRESIDENT: I ​​gave you a perfect answer. Do you know. Move on.

Despite some allegations from some government officials, Trump said on Saturday that “relations were really good” with the states. He said he spoke with the New York administration. Andrew Cuomo (D) and “worked very hard to get the extra stuff in New York as fast as possible.”

“There will be a lot of deaths, unfortunately,” Trump said on Saturday, but insisted he was still saving lives and wanted to lose as few lives as possible. He said media confidence was low at the time and reporters called for an end to the spread of “fake news”.

“During a national emergency, it is only necessary for the federal decision-making bodies to go through the fog of confusion in order to follow the facts and science,” he said.

(Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)