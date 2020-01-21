The lawsuit for massive violations of Equifax must be filed tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WFLA) – Attorney General Ashley Moody reminds consumers affected by the massive breach of Equifax privacy policy to file claims before January 22.

Equifax, one of the three major credit bureaus, has reached a $ 700 million agreement with the Federal Trade Commission after revealing information from around 147 million people. Around $ 425 million will go directly to those affected.

You can file a lawsuit before January 22 by visiting EquifaxBreachSettlement.com or calling 1 (833) 759-2982.

“The massive violation of the Equifax privacy policy has affected millions of consumers and has made it easier for victims, but the deadline for filing a claim is getting closer,” said Moody. “For this reason, I encourage all eligible consumers to submit their claims tomorrow before the deadline.”

Click here to contact Equifax to see if your information is displayed. You must provide your last name and the last six numbers of your social security number. If you were concerned, click here to file a lawsuit with the FTC and receive either a $ 125 settlement payment or free credit monitoring. You have to list some private information again. Consumers can also upload supporting documents that relate to the time and money they spent on verifying or restoring identity theft. Equifax can reimburse these costs up to $ 20,000.

