The learner driver is said to have driven near Goulburn at 199 km / h

A learner driver is brought to justice today after allegedly driving at 200 km / h in the southern plateaus of NSW.

Officials from the Traffic and Freeway Command patrolled the Hume Highway near Goulburn on Saturday afternoon when they spotted a black Audi hatchback that was driving at high speed.

Police equipment reportedly recorded that the man was traveling at 199 km / h.

The man currently had a driver’s license and had been banned from driving until September 2020. (AAP)

After an investigation, officials found that the man is currently in possession of a driver’s license and was barred from driving motor vehicles until September 2020.

He was arrested and taken to the Goulburn Police Station, where he was charged with dangerous speeding over 45 km / h and disqualified driving.

Southern Region traffic tactician Inspector Greg Lynch said that heavy weekend rains made the behavior of the man all the more dangerous.

“Reaching these speeds is unacceptable at all times, and adding bad weather and other passengers on board makes this behavior a recipe for disaster,” said Inspector Lynch.

“We will continue to enforce road traffic rules, and those who choose to ignore them will face the full burden of the law.”

The man was refused bail and faces the local Goulburn court today.