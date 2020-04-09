The Legacy of Modern Family

The Modern Family may now end after 11 seasons, but its impact on TV may not be forgotten.

When the show premiered in 2009, it felt a bit overwhelming. Not many gay couples have babies on screen, and not many family shows with the same tone that Modern offers. That has changed over the years, and that’s one of the co-creators Chris Lloyd sees as the legacy of the show.

“I think it’s probably saying that family events don’t have to be that kind of, sentimental, you know, more for kids in the family than for adults,” Lloyd said. “We said you could tell a story about a family with a little bit of sophistication, a little bit of anger and sadness, and then they weren’t happy but you know, we always had some really funny comic moments and some really heartfelt moments.”

He hopes this balance is what people remember.

“I think people, when they think back on the show, will remember Phil or Cam or Gloria well, but have also been touched by moments that feel very real to them, and that’s probably what they want to do. re-watching this episode at some point in their lives. “

Lloyd is proud to have made a point that people want to come back, especially for the past 11 years.

“It’s hard in a million-era era of these stations and everyone is watching TV on their phones and laptops, their devices and their car visors and everything, with new stuff coming out every day, has something going on for 11 years, “he said. words. “And that’s really a credit, I have to say our actors, maybe more than anything because they’re so interesting and so, so funny and make the world look real, but it’s an achievement on their part, in part to continue showing enough that people are still coming back from over 250 episodes. ”

You can catch up on the latest season of Modern Family in Hulu.