The legacy of Nipsey Hussle is central to Grammy Awards

NEW YORK – Even before Nipsey Hussle put down his first verse about “Higher,” DJ Khaled predicted he had a Grammy-nominated hit.

At Khaled’s home in Miami, hip-hop stars had deep and personal conversations on topics outside of music – family life, street life, entrepreneurship, future goals and more – before recording the song. Hussle even told Khaled how his grandmother had 12 miscarriages before giving birth to his mother.

“Walking to the studio, I told Nipsey,” Man, that kind of thing you were talking about, you should put that in a song one day. ” I told him: “When I heard songs from Jay-Z, Biggie, Pac and Nas, when they tell their stories about their lives, you not only believe it, you feel it too,” said Khaled. “It’s like a street gospel “

Moments later, Hussle recounted those stories in a song – that song – one of the last he recorded before his tragic death on March 31, 2019. Hussle was shot outside his Marathon clothing store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where he comes from; Eric Holder Jr. was accused of killing and is expected to be tried in the coming weeks.

“I knew it was special outside the gate. Working with Nipsey Hussle was special. I told Nipsey that God wants it, we will be nominated for a Grammy … I said that in existence, “Khaled said. “We both felt the same. We knew that making this album was Grammy worthy. “

Khaled was right.

“Higher”, which also features John Legend, has been nominated for the best rap / sung performance on Sunday’s show, which is broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It is a year after Hussle scored his very first Grammy nod for best rap album with his major-label debut, “Victory Lap.”

“It took 10 people to make that number happen in the course of four months,” Steve said. “Steve-O” Carless, manager and business partner of Hussle, said about “Higher.”

“We finally managed. If it wins, it’s a special one for me, “he said. Before that I would probably collapse on the ground. “

But Hussle was able to win more than one trophy: his song “Racks in the Middle” with Hit-Boy and Roddy Ricch, was recorded the day after last year’s Grammy’s and has been nominated for both the best rap song and the best rap performance.

“I was really shocked by that because we had no idea that the number would be recognized. (Nipsey) was so determined to release that song right after the last year of the Grammy, “Carless said. “The label was concerned that we didn’t have enough time and a runway to set it up. (Nipsey) was keen to bypass all traditional (methods), bypass protocols with the streaming partners and (was) to call everything about everyone directly because he thought that record was a moment for his career. … and now it has been nominated for two prizes at the Grammy. Emotional and gratifying. “

Apart from possible prize winnings, the Sunday show will pay tribute to Hussle with a performance with Khaled, Legend, Ricch, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill and YG.

“It is bittersweet because he is not here to receive or see it physically, but I know because of the type of man he was and how hard he worked that it is a positive addition to his legacy,” fiancée Hussle, actress Lauren London, said in an interview.

“I’m just proud of him,” she added. “It is not the happiest time of my life, but I know … what he wanted his message, and it is wonderful to see that it is still alive and strong.”

Although Hussle is praised for being a skilled rapist, he is also honored as an activist who tried to unite and build his community. That side of Hussle, as well as his life as a loving father, was celebrated last year during his public commemoration at the Staples Center. His funeral was the first in the concert arena since Michael Jackson in 2009.

And throughout the year, the man who cared so much about rebuilding the streets of Los Angeles that brought him up was celebrated: at the BET Awards, he earned the Humanitarian Award and was named best male hip-hop artist. “Higher” was nominated for the best hip-hop video at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The legend recalls that they had met Hussle on the set “Higher” because they had recorded their vocals separately for the song.

“It was actually very cool because we were in an elevated parking building in South LA and you could see his neighborhood from where we were recording the video and he just showed me where he grew up, like watching a bird’s eye view,” the legend said. “You could just see how proud he was of where he came from, how connected he was to where he came from.”

“It was authentic,” he added. “It was very cool to see him in his element and it made it all the more tragic to know that he would have taken his life just a few days later.”