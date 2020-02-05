The legend of the Nadeshiko league, Shinobu Ono, hangs up studs

Former Japanese striker Shinobu Ono, who has scored the most goals in the women’s Nadeshiko League, has dropped out of football after 21 seasons, her former club Nojima Stella Kanagawa Sagamihara said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old helped Japan win the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011 and was runners-up in the next tournament four years later. She also played a key role in the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

“I’ve had support from so many people since I made my pro debut in 1999,” Ono said in a statement.

“In the future, it is planned to contribute to the world of football as a coach.”

Ono scored 40 international goals in 139 international games, and her 182 goals are most in the history of the Nadeshiko League. She is also a three-time MVP league and four-time top scorer. It was named the best XI nine times.

She last played for Nojima Stella Kanagawa Sagamihara, but left the club late last season.

Ono began her career in 1999 with NTV Beleza in the league formerly known as the L League. Then she played for clubs such as INAC Kobe Leonessa, the French Olympique Lyonnais and the English Arsenal Ladies.

A retirement press conference is scheduled for February 12.