The Legend Will come to Lifetime in Artemis Fowl Featurette

The legend arrives to life in Artemis Fowl featurette

Walt Disney Images has introduced a powering-the-scenes featurette for director Kenneth Branagh’s lengthy-awaited adaptation of Artemis Fowl, that includes interviews by Eoin Colfer and Branagh as they talked about the process of bringing the iconic titular character to daily life. Based on Colfer’s young grownup book series of the very same title, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on May well 29. Check out out the movie in the player under!

Related: Artemis Fowl is the Next Felony Mastermind in New Trailer

Primarily based on the beloved ebook by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl is a fantastical, spellbinding experience that follows the journey of 12-12 months-outdated genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a lengthy line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his faithful protector Butler, Artemis sets out to come across him, and in doing so uncovers an historic, underground civilization—the amazingly innovative entire world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is someway linked to the secretive, reclusive fairy entire world, crafty Artemis concocts a hazardous plan—so perilous that he in the long run finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-highly effective fairies.

Newcomer Ferdia Shaw performs the title character, with Colin Farrell as Artemis’ legal mastermind father, Lara McDonnell (Like, Rosie) taking part in Captain Holly Short, a feisty, spirited elf, who is kidnapped by Artemis for a ransom of fairy gold. In the underground fairy world of Haven City, Academy Award-winner Dame Judi Dench (Skyfall) performs Commander Root, the chief of the reconnaissance division of the LEPrecon, the fairy police power, and Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast) performs Mulch Diggums, a kleptomaniac dwarf, who tries to assistance rescue Holly.

It will also aspect Nonso Anozie (Cinderella) as Butler, Tamara Sensible (The Worst Witch) as Butler’s niece Juliet, and Miranda Raison (Murder on the Orient Convey) as Artemis’ mother Angeline. Other associates of the solid incorporate Josh McGuire (About Time), Hong Chau (Downsizing), Nikesh Patel (London Has Fallen), Michael Abubakar (Belief Me), Jake Davies (A Good Younger Mind), Rachel Denning (Health practitioner Who), Matt Jessup (Dread), Simone Kirby (Alice By way of the Wanting Glass), Sally Messham (Allied) and Adrian Scarborough (Les Misérables).

Relevant: From the Set: Kenneth Branagh on Bringing Artemis Fowl to Existence

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the ebook was tailored for the screen by award-successful playwright Conor McPherson. Artemis Fowl is produced by Branagh and Judy Hofflund, with Matthew Jenkins and Angus Far more Gordon serving as government producers.

Branagh provides back several customers of his artistic workforce, together with Haris Zambarloukos, director of pictures Jim Clay, output designer Patrick Doyle, composer and Carol Hemming, hair and makeup designer—all of whom labored on Branagh’s 2017 directorial job, Murder on the Orient Express. The costume designer is Sammy Sheldon Differ (Assassin’s Creed), and the film will be edited by Martin Walsh (Speculate Lady).