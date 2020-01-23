The legendary jam band Phish will return to Hershey on August 14th and 15th

HERSHEY – The legendary jam band Phish is returning to Hershey this summer, bringing their crispy songs and a variety of followers.

The Vermont foursome will perform for two nights at Hershey’s Giant Center on August 14th and 15th. It is her first visit to Chocolate Town in 10 years.

Tickets for the shows will be sold to the public on February 7 and are available from Ticketmaster or at the Giant Center box office.

Hershey is one of 27 cities on Phish’s 2020 summer tour.

Phish was founded in Burlington in 1983 and consists of the virtuoso guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, keyboardist Page McConnell and drummer Jon Fishman. Her music combines elements from funk, prog rock, psychedelic rock, folk, country, jazz, blues, bluegrass and pop. They are often compared to the Grateful Dead – a comparison that the band and their fans had to downplay for years, although Anastasio took the place of the late Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia when the band celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015.

Like the dead, Phish developed their dedicated following mainly through word of mouth and sharing live recordings. Her concerts are famous for the improvised character of the music, the constantly changing setlists and their spectacular light shows.

40.287676

-76.670131

