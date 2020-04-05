The legendary singer behind “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine”, Bill Wizards, died at the age of 81.

Legendary soul artist Bill Withers died of a heart complication. His family confirmed in a statement to the Associated Press. He was 81.

“We are overwhelmed by the loss of our devoted husband and father who we love. He is a lonely man whose heart is poised to connect the whole world with poetry and music. Talked and tied them together “read statement. “As a private life, as if he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music belongs to the world forever. In this difficult time, we want fans to embrace his loved ones Hopefully the music will provide comfort and entertainment. “

After enjoying hits such as “Lean On Me,” “Lovely Day,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Grandma’s Hands,” and “Just The Two of Us,” Wizards died on Monday in a Los Angeles family. Was. Above.

Wizards and his five brothers grew up in the mining town of Slabfolk in West Virginia. He was born with stuttering, making him difficult to fit. At the age of 19, he joined the Navy in search of new opportunities and moved to Los Angeles in 1967, pursuing a musical career.

He used the small amount of money he had for a self-funded demonstration, which eventually paid off and landed on Sussex Records. So Booker T. Jones produced his debut album “Just Us I Am”.

With this project, the 33-year-old Withers has begun its path to success. His landmark hit, Ain’t No Sunshine, topped the US charts, and his 1971 song won a Grammy Award.

One year later, one of Rolling Stone’s biggest hits, Lean On Me, was released, just as Wizards did. A classic song about friendship was chosen to be played at the inauguration of Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

In 1981, Wizards received a second Grammy Award for Just The Two Of Us.

Wizards’ fruitful career was relatively short while working on eight albums. The artist decided to end his work in 1985, 14 years after starting the first recording.

Despite being in the limelight, his musical power has survived through countless artists who have covered his songs. From Barbara Streisand to Michael Jackson. Wizards’ music, such as Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney, Johnny Matisse and Dianalos, has connected people around the world. In 1987, Club Nouveau re-recorded “Lean On Me” and received Wizards’ third Grammy Award.

The star entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, and Stevie Wonder entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Many celebrities have used social media to share their compliments.

“Your voice, song, and perfect expression have given us love, hope, and strength. My soul is always full of your music and always full of it,” Lenny Kravitz deleted. Wrote in a tweet. “When you are bringing us all to a better place, your humility has been shown as your depth.”

“He will be really missed,” Jennifer Hudson added.

His music survives, but he is really missed! #billwithers https://t.co/VcPK5NHOlF

—Jennifer Hudson [@IAMJHUD] April 3, 2020

Wizards survives with his wife and two children.

