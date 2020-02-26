the-legends-locate-a-new-encore-on-tonight’s-‘legends-of-tomorrow’

Ray Palmer, Constantine, and Agent Inexperienced go for a cheers on an all new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow!

In “Mortal Khanbat”, with Sara (Caity Lotz) nevertheless absent from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava’s (Jes Macallan) new creation, the Prognosticator, and have to now test to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong.

Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) lifetime is hanging in the equilibrium, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary all check out to assistance him, but Constantine attempts to make a offer with Astra in its place.

Meanwhile, Behrad has been baffled about Charlie’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) the latest actions, but they all study why Charlie is seeking to out operate her previous and from what.

Tune in for an all new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TONIGHT (February 25) at nine/8c on The CW!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Tsa2VCJNOuI" width="500"></noscript>