The Legends Of Tomorrow will appear in “Slay Anything”

DCs legends of tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.): Tomorrow’s legends this week seem to answer the question, “What would American Horror Story: 1984 look like if it were a comedy that included time travel?”

We love these glorious madmen who have to track down their latest “Encore” – this is a citizen of hell who Astra has released to travel the earth. A girl John Constantine tried to save and who is now a grown woman trying to disgrace power in the afterlife at a high school meeting. Things are going badly and the crazies who didn’t start the trip have to travel back in time to fix things – this is where, as we suspect, the prom comes into play. If there is justice in this world, Beebo will be crowned king of the prom, but Allison Shoemaker will repeat it anyway.

Cherish The Day (EIGEN, 11 p.m., series premiere): OWN’s latest collection is an anthology series by Ava DuVernay, the first chapter of which deals with the love story of a young couple living in Los Angeles: Gently (Xosha Roquemore from The Mindy Project) and Evan (Alano Miller, Underground). The eight-episode season spans five years, with each episode dedicated to a single day.

Also on board: the Cicely Tyson. We’ll have more to do with Roquemore and Miller tomorrow when the show premieres in their usual time slot at 8:00 p.m. Wednesdays.

