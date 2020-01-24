The Leicester City striker could face Aston Villa in the decisive duel for the Carabao Cup

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Jamie Vardy’s injury is “not as serious” as he originally feared. The striker fights for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Aston Villa.

Vardy was knocked out during the first half of the Foxes’ 4-1 victory over West Ham on Wednesday after stopping prematurely after being released in his own penalty area.

AFP or licensor

Vardy got out early at King Power

The concern was that the 33-year-old had a hamstring problem and could stand apart for weeks, but it seems to be nothing more than a “stab in the chest”.

Leicester’s top scorer will not take part in the FA Cup at Brentford on Saturday, but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers hopes his talisman will return against Villa on Tuesday.

“It’s not available for the weekend and there will be a question mark for Tuesday, although it’s certainly not as serious as we first thought,” said Rodgers.

“It is not his Achilles tendon, it is a stab in the legs. So we hope for Tuesday, but there is still a little to do.” He will work with the medical team. He’ll stay with them for the weekend.

“He’s a lot better than right after the game when he was tense, sore and struggling to move, but he was a lot better today.”

AFP or licensor

Brendan Rodgers hopes Vardy will quickly return to the first team

With regard to midfielder Nampalys Mendy, who was knocked out in the first half due to a knee injury against the Hammers, the news was not so good for Leicester.

Rodgers believes he will be away for four to six weeks.

As the injury rate increases and Leicester is still on three fronts, Rodgers faces a delicate balancing act when it comes to team selection.

The Foxes are fighting with Manchester City for second place in the Premier League and will meet Villa three days after the fourth game day in the FA Cup against Brentford.

When asked about his team selection in Griffin Park, he said: “The key to the game is choosing a team that allows intensity and energy, but also takes into account the important game on Tuesday.

“We will have a strong, energetic team that will hopefully get us into the next round.

“Brentford is a good team and it will be a very difficult game for us – and we expect and we are prepared for that.

“I enjoyed analyzing Brentford. I’ve seen it before, but not as detailed.

“You have the courage to play football in the championship that is considered a league in which you cannot play it – which is completely wrong. You can, you can play football and be aggressive.

“Their positioning game is very good, their movement is good and they have the courage to play the game from behind.

“I’m looking forward to going to Griffin Park because I used to be there with Chelsea reserves. We used to play our games there.” I always loved it there, the field was fantastic and it is a good club.

“I will be back for the first time in a few years. Overall, I’m looking forward to the game.”