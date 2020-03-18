The letter the king sought was too long

Photo: Julie Vrabelová (Netflix) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

Based on the 1962 Dutch novel, Letter to the King is the latest staple of Netflix, which has embarked on a kind of PG adventure to teach dragons without dragons. The young violinist Thiuri (Amir Wilson) receives a titular letter from the deceased Black Knight. The old knight tells him that the fate of the whole kingdom is in danger, so Tiuri must begin a difficult investigation to convey the good King Faviana (Yorick van Wageningen). In doing so, Tiuri breaks out of the pack of inexperienced knights who are now tasked to follow him. Naturally, she also meets a young lady named Lavinia (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, who also shows herself) and shares her secrets while traveling.

But the question remains: What is the meaning of how to teach the dragon without dragons? The task is quite simple, after all (one letter: deliver). Nevertheless, Tiuri travels through different, dusty places: walking through an abandoned city on a crowded ship, seeking shelter in a monastery. At least there is a welcoming element of mystery and magic (including a magic horse) that leads to the inevitable final battle of light and darkness. Prince Viridian (Gijs Blom), the naughty son of King Favian, is trying to master the dark magic in order to achieve peace in the realm of oppression (you know, because his hair is greasy). However, his efforts, as a stranger to the “end of the world” monastery, lead to impressive special effects and moments of real drunkenness. The picturesque locations in New Zealand and the Czech Republic are incredible.

C +

First Season

Basically

Tonke Dragt’s De Short Recording de Koning

In the lead role

Amir Wilson, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Thaddea Graham, Jack Barton, Jonah Lees, Islam Bouakkaz and Gijs Blom

Loans

Friday, March 20 on Netflix

Format

An hour-long adventure series; all six sections were followed for review

However, the journey between the series is almost as difficult as the youth traveling between snow-covered mountains. The Letter to the King may have made a beautiful two-hour cinematic release, but over the course of six episodes, it becomes quite subtle. There is a flirting plot with King Favian’s retired princess and young Queen Alianor (Emilie Cocquerel), which often takes the screen series, but never fails. The departure of the monastery completely eliminates the urgency in all three episodes of the episode, as the movement and dialogue are actually moving slowly. There is much to be learned in four episodes, but no – the show is linked to a fantasy story and the aforementioned pirate ship. And both episodes are so dark that sometimes it is difficult to explain what happened. And Tiuri won’t reconnect with her peers until it’s too late in the series.

Like many fantasy creatures before him, Letter to the King focuses on youth, as you really discover yourself, when you really know that you were created, a little bit along the way. Tiuri, an inexperienced knight, has no other reason than his honor to embark on this journey that could possibly kill him, especially as many bad gangs follow him to prevent the delivery of the letter. “This is a terrible place in the world,” she told Lavinia. “It requires people like us to do something like this.”

I wish Tiuri had a little more adventure in his quest for adventure. Stereotypical – warrior, musician, hardworking, non-objective – loved, but can be used even more if its practitioners are attractive. Wilson and Asbourne Serkis have a sweet chemistry, and some have pointed out that if they did, they were done. Children from Marvel heroes and wizardry schools and colorful dragons may be a little slow to travel (and probably not familiar with the source material). Things ended again with some fun swords and this inevitable final confrontation. But with so many other streaming options available, who knows what kids watching will still be at that point?

The Letter to the King is tied up with a few loose ends that open the two doors of the season. If he gets a second chapter, hopefully the series will be expanded to look at the positive aspects – young charming presenters, spectacular views, valuable life lessons – meaningless areas and tired meandering. A serial with this simple title should not be so confused.

