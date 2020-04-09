The LGBT + Asian group struggles against the continuing racist coronavirus

Asian LGBT + athlete and activist Amazin LeThi. (Astrid Stawiarz / Getty)

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, it carries with it an ugly wave of anti-Asian racism. But the LGBT + Asian community is struggling.

LGBT + Asian activists have spoken to the Bay Area Reporter about the current situation and what they are doing if they want to take care of themselves, and their communities.

Amazin LeThi is a Vietnamese activist and founder of LGBT + independent organization Amazin LeThi. He was the first player to compete in the Vietnam tournament at the South East Asia Games and is using his platform to speak out against racism.

He added: “Obviously, there has been racism in Asia, but we have not seen anything that has become so rapid and widespread across the world.

“Sometimes it feels like they think about the whole of Asia, China. They only see an Asian person and because the coronaviruses came from Asia, we’re all part of the problem.

Coronavirus may have come from China, but as it spread throughout the world, everyone and everyone. It is a virus worldwide.

Gerald Esguerra, chair of the Primia LGBT Europe Out & Proud promotional committee in Amsterdam, said: “It’s incredibly dangerous and it looks good, isn’t it?

“We lost. It does not mean that if you are in Asia you are infected. ”

Esguerra has seen an increase in racism in Amsterdam, a city that he says is often welcomed. To help his community, he has been working to develop programs to help Filipinos in Europe and the Philippines.

Regarding the victims, he added: “The only way we can succeed in this is through education and outreach.”

Social change is leaving LGBT + Asian communities.

Glenn Magpantay, executive director of the National Queer Asia Pacific Islander Alliance, is using the Internet to overcome the effects of apartheid while conflicts continue, creating “multiple divisions in society”.

He said: “The sheer distance and the prevalence of anti-Asian violence has left the LGBTQ + API (region) unprotected and our community hurting.

“These online courses include developing skills and support groups and are working hard to help our community leaders support their communities.”

Even Asian societies that have isolated themselves are still vulnerable to ethnic hatred.

Michael Rivera, a Hong Kong-born bioanthropologist based in The Hague, told PinkNews about the racism he experienced during the LGBT + dating program on Grindr.

Rivera said racism is not new to him, but the coronavirus problem has brought a “new taste” to racism and racism.

After sending someone to say, “Hello, how are you?” received the message “Bye, coronavirus” in response.

He said: “These kinds of responses hurt me in places I know personally, because I live in Hong Kong.

“Where I come from, they look like me and they’re normal, but it’s ‘in the eyes of most British or European people when I live here.’