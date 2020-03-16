The LGBT + movie festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus

BFI FLARE Film Festival at BFI Southbank on March 23, 2019 in London, England. (Tim Francis / Getty)

Organizers of the international LGBT + BFI Flare film festival have left the event 2020 due to a “rapid evolution” of the coronavirus.

BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ + Film Festival, scheduled to take place between March 18 and March 29, is the longest running LGBT + festival in the UK and has been taking place since 1986.

It features a wide variety of films, fiction and documentaries, about sex and men and women in all their ways.

Organizers say this on Monday, March 16: “We announce that, because of the size and complexity of the international film and film festival due to travel around the world, the BFI has taken part in the difficult decision to block the 2020 transition of BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ + Film Festival as the COVID-19 epidemic grows rapidly.

“BFI Flare is a unique and long-standing and dedicated and dedicated festival and we recognize that this is a heartbreak for listeners, coworkers and celebrity groups and all talented and passionate artists.”

The message stated that the ban was briefly announced because the organizers hoped the festival could continue.

They said replacing BFI Flare was “impossible”, but that they wanted to try and make the video from the festival available to the ticket holders.

The document continues: “We hope to offer a promotional program through BFI Player so that audiences can enjoy BFI Flare at home as an alternative.”

At the time of writing, there are no restrictions on public meetings in the UK, but countries around the world have enacted a law prohibiting large-scale events to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Pride festivals in Europe are hoping to make a difference as a result of the cause of the coronavirus epidemic.

