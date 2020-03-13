The LGBT rights movement is banned in Ghana and not because of a coronavirus

Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana. (KOLA SULAIMON / AFP via Getty)

A recent LGBT + meeting scheduled to take place in Ghana has been banned by the country’s government, and is not due to a coronavirus.

The Pan Africa ILGA (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association) is scheduled to hold its 2020 annual meeting in Accra, Ghana, in July.

The conference hopes to develop measures to improve LGBT + rights across Africa, protect young people on the right lines and increase LGBT + awareness around the continent.

Had they been history makers, the first meeting of the council was taking place in West Africa.

But after the shouts of religious extremists in Ghana, the event has already arrived.

According to Human Rights Watch, LGBT + people living in Ghana are subjected to discrimination and harassment both publicly and publicly, and still live under the same racist laws that prohibit homosexuality.

One religious group has launched a petition against the convention, which was signed by 19,000 people in one week, according to Reuters.

Another group, Advocates for Christ Ghana, has written a letter to Prime Minister Nana Akufo-Addo condemning the event.

The group wrote: “The current constitution of Ghana … prohibits homosexuality, which is why it is illegal for the ILGA to hold a meeting in Ghana representing a group that promotes this.”

President Akufo-Addo’s spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the meeting had been canceled, and Ghana’s minister for gender protection, children and public safety said: “(The Government) of Ghana will not allow (a) the meeting and that.”

When asked why, he simply replies: “Not because of the coronavirus.”

Last month, Ashanti regional director Imam Sheihk Muumin Abdul Haroun vowed to stop the “demonic” rally.

According to MyNewsGH, the Imam said in a radio interview: “Wallahi tallahi (I swear to God) we will not accept; we Muslims, Christians and the religious community of the same will rise.

“We cannot let them go here even if the government can control us.

The land is not theirs; and ours is why we choose who does it here. “

He also described homosexuality as “an evil that should not be viewed in any way because it is insulted by God”.