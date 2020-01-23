The Liberals admit this: executives of a powerful company may have done some bad things – so bad that they led to criminal charges. Still, the powerful company is powerful, high-ranking liberals warn. If the judiciary fails to reach agreement, Canada will make life difficult. The company could also make life difficult for the party with financial and political relationships with liberal superiors.

Some high-ranking liberals draw the inevitable conclusion: the prosecutor must have made a mistake. The attorney general should intervene in the public prosecutor’s office and give society what it wants. So, these liberals say, Canada can get what it wants. And liberals – they don’t say – can also get what they want.

Liberal partisans may be relieved to hear that this is not another summary of the SNC Lavalin scandal. You want to stop all mentions. It is strange that some party fools are out to act out.

Meng Wanzhou, a citizen of a powerful state and managing director of a powerful company, Huawei Technologies from China, who is closely associated with the Chinese state, is said to have cheated on an American bank. Prosecutors in the United States Department of Justice accused her of fraud; Canada honored an extradition treaty with its neighbor and ally and arrested them in December the year before last. After kidnapping two Canadians and banning various Canadian agricultural products, China has shown that if Canadian courts don’t let them go, it will make life difficult for Canada. China, which has ties to high-ranking liberals, could also make life difficult for the party.

These liberals have come to the conclusion that the persecution of Meng must be a mistake. The Attorney General should intervene to forestall her indictment and give China what it wants so Canada can get what it wants. And certain liberals – they don’t say – can get what they want.

There are differences between the two cases. This time, high-ranking party members, not senior government officials, are asking the attorney general to bring a suspected criminal to justice – in fact, the prime minister who led the attempted interference in the SNC-Lavalin affair has reportedly decided the government will not intervene in Meng’s extradition.

But there are also similarities. What does it say about the culture of the Liberal Party that such important party leaders as former Prime Minister Jean Chretien, his former chief of staff Eddie Goldenberg, his former finance minister and Secretary of State John Manley – everyone is now working for companies and companies with close ties to Chinese companies, including Huawei – and former Secretary of Defense John McCallum – who sent Trudeau as ambassador to China – are so confident that they will get a hearing if they do argue the government should surrender to China’s demands? What does it say about the Liberals’ commitment to the rule of law that their arguments have so many striking parallels to those used to defend Justin Trudeau’s surrender to SNC’s demands?

How many parallels? Consider:

Advice on politicization

High-ranking liberals again urge the Attorney General to intervene in criminal proceedings for political reasons, to jeopardize the independence of the judicial system and to undermine the rule of law.

With SNC, the liberal government, in response to the company’s ongoing lobbying, pressured the attorney general to overturn the prosecutor’s decision and allow the company to avoid criminal proceedings. In China, high-ranking liberals are asking the current attorney general to act similarly regarding an extradition process and to exercise his ministerial privilege to refuse to hand Meng over to the US authorities.

In both cases, the same precedent would be created: that those with political relationships and financial leverage can keep their friends out of trouble.

Put the rule of law into perspective

Once again, high-ranking liberals imply that the rule of law is a mere preference rather than a democratic necessity. The Liberals described the SNC scandal as a political dispute – some cabinet members preferred law enforcement independence, while others valued jobs.

In China, high-ranking liberals portray China’s hostage-taking as a cultural argument – some cultures prefer impartial justice, others don’t.

McCallum says Canada has more in common with China than the United States. others advise Canadians to understand China better. But when Goldenberg says, “It is important to understand where the Chinese are from” to see the extradition request as part of an American persecution campaign against the regime and Huawei, he understands the Chinese more than he seems to agree with them. He writes: “The freedom of our hostages should have nothing to do with how we feel about China.”

“How we feel.” There are no facts, just a rich mosaic of perceptions and emotions. Who can say that protecting an impartial judiciary is better than indulging in a dictatorship that illegally kidnaps and tortures the citizens of another country as revenge for the country that has met its contractual obligations?

Accusation of charge

Once again, high-ranking liberals have scapegoated the public prosecutor for fulfilling their professional duties. They have initiated criminal proceedings if they believe the proceedings are pending. At SNC, the liberals accused the prosecutor’s director of failing to deliver the correct verdict, but were less concerned about the company’s verdict of bribing members of a brutal regime.

In China, high-ranking liberals imply that US prosecutors are either on their backs or crooked. They allegedly blame Trump for the charges that led to the extradition request, which is why McCallum told the state-owned media in Chinese that Meng was “a fairly strong case”.

However, the charge was brought up by the United States Department of Justice. To claim that the prosecutor’s office is politically motivated means to suggest that the Department of Justice lawyers have allowed their independence to be entirely questioned by Trump’s administration – or that the prosecutors have taken on the task of questioning Trump’s independence through impartiality Use of Canada for political purposes.

However, when Manley says, “The United States created the mess we are in,” or when Chretien calls the subject “a trap that has been set,” her logic dictates that it is the prosecutors who do the main culprit – not the alleged fraudsters, nor the controversial multinational that hires them, and not the dictatorship trying to protect both by kidnapping Canadian citizens.

Accuse the Attorney General

Once again, high-ranking liberals have blamed the Attorney General for not interfering in law enforcement. At the SNC, the “difficult” and “selfish” former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould disregarded the principle of the prosecutor’s independence and refused to intervene. With China, Manley says, the former attorney general is “on the hook” because he doesn’t “have a bit of creative incompetence” and “somehow just misses [Meng]”; Goldenberg claims that it is now the duty of the current attorney general to “clarify whether there is a way” to stop extradition.

In both cases, the Liberals have asked the Attorney General to betray the principles of the judicial system that he or she is supposed to protect from the threats of a bully.

Prioritizing gaps in the law

Once again, high-ranking liberals argue that such a radical deviation from legal norms is justified by the mere existence of loopholes. At SNC, they found that, under exceptional circumstances, the Attorney General had formal authority to overrule a prosecutor’s decision to go to court, and they concluded that this authority outstripped her impartial justice obligations. Regarding China, they note that the Attorney General has formal authority to end the extradition process and to conclude that this authority exceeds the same obligation – even if it means setting a precedent for Canada’s judicial system to be one Rogue state is extradited.

Partisan interests conflict with those of Canada

Once again, high-ranking liberals justify violating judicial norms in criminal proceedings in the name of an allegedly greater public interest, although they are different, clearly private interests indeed at stake. At SNC, the threat of job loss was used as a public justification for intervention. Wilson-Raybould testified before a House Committee that Trudeau had used his own political considerations as a justification behind closed doors. China cites the regime’s threat to Canadian citizens and farmers as justification for interference. Nobody needs to mention the political considerations of the party members – the relationship of high-ranking liberals to Chinese interests is well documented. In both cases, the Liberals gloss over a potential conflict of interest that could jeopardize Canada’s rule of law.

Advising the Attorney General on the politicization of law enforcement; Proposing the rule of law is a relative thing; Attacks on prosecutors for respect for the rule of law; Attack on the Attorney General for preserving the independence of the public prosecutor’s office; legal loopholes are more important than democratic foundations; advocate a result that could benefit their own interests but undermine those of the country. I admit the Liberals have one point: it would be nice if everyone could finally stop talking about SNC-Lavalin.

