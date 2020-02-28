the-libertines-announce-big-outside-show-at-rochester-castle

The Libertines have introduced a big outdoor summer time clearly show in the grounds of Rochester Castle in Kent.

The gig will just take put as element of the Rochester Castle Concert events collection, which runs from July 8-11. Just about every present will just take spot at the castle, which is located on the east bank of the River Medway in Rochester, Kent.

The Libertines gig usually takes position on July nine, with supporting acts to be announced in owing training course.

The Libertines (Photo: Roger Sargent)

The Rochester Castle Concert events series will also welcome performances from Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra (July 8), The Jacksons (July 10) and UB40 (July 11).

Tickets for each clearly show of the Rochester Castle Concerts series are on sale now, and you can purchase them below.

Speaking to NME at the NME Awards 2020 before this thirty day period, Carl Barât confirmed that the band are currently operating on new Libertines substance.

The guitarist also gave an update on the status of The Albion Rooms, the band’s HQ and resort which opened its bar and recording studio previous summer time.

“The Libertines now lastly have a HQ,” Barât spelled out. “We’ve bought a studio, a record label, two bars, a hotel and an business. I’ve been doing work challenging on it, but now it is time to get in there and make a history.”