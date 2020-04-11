The LIC extends the 30-day extension for premiums in March and April

The insurer told the insured that the death claims caused by COVID-19 would be dealt with by other causes of death and that payments should be made immediately.

Life Insurance Company announced Saturday that it has extended 30 days to pay premiums in March and April 2020 to reduce problems with policymakers following COVID-19.

The LIC said in a statement here that for the February premium, which expires after March 22, rest is allowed until April 15.

In addition, wherever it is said that policies can be revived without any proof of health, this is also done online.

LIC policyholders can pay premiums through LIC digital payment options at no cost.

It also said that holders of insurance policies do not need to register on the website to pay the premium, but can pay it directly by providing details. You can also pay premiums by downloading the LIC Pay Direct mobile app.

Premiums are accepted through net banking, Debit Card, credit card and payment programs such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM, UPI among others.

The premium can also be paid in all branches of IDBI and Axis Bank and in cash through the Joint Service Centers (CSC) that operate at the block level.

Coronavirus has already claimed many lives, and LIC officials are trying to find the victims of Covid-19 based on lists made by government officials to help families.

Currently, claims of death due to COVID-19 have been resolved under 16 policies without losing any time, it has been added.

During the previous fiscal year, the LIC settled more than 7.5 percent of Lech’s deaths, with only 0.75 percent of all deaths reported.

LIC has also given credit to a bank account registered in LIC, ensuring that policy payments such as Survival Benefit, Policy Maturity and Annuities are made available to premium individuals on the due date.

In the years 2019-20 2019, these payments were more than two digits.

