[The lifetime: Hanging on tight for 8 seconds]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[the-lifetime:-hanging-on-tight-for-8-seconds]



By
Frank Lanigan

Published: February 15, 2020 4: 00 AM CT

<strong>Tye Chandler attempts to ride Circuit Breaker of Julio Moreno / Dallas Schott during the Round 1 of the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in Fresno, Calif</strong>. (Andre Silva)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/24701/1200″ data-largeheight=”748″ data-largewidth=”1199″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/24701_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Tye Chandler tries to ride Circuit Breaker of Julio Moreno / Dallas Schott all through the Round one of the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in Fresno, Calif</strong>. (Andre Silva)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p></div> <div> <div> <div></div> <div> <div></div> </div> <div id=

Qualified Bull Riders
Tye Chandler

Frank Lanigan

Frank Lanigan was born and elevated in Memphis and attended Christian Brothers College. He just lately gained an M.A. in Journalism from the National College of Eire, Galway.

Portion E-mail

Indication up to get the most recent content from the Sporting activities section.

  1. one.

    Tomeka Hart breaks silence about serving as juror on Roger Stone trial




  2. two.

    Daisy’s Restaurant blooms with ox tails, ham hocks and neck bones




  3. 3.

    Trump reacts to Hart Fb write-up on Stone trial




  4. four.

    Calkins: If only that block had been a cost




  5. 5.

    GPAC at 25 provides ‘dizzying’ lineup of nationwide, international functions