The light of life: memorial to 104,000 people who were killed in the Holocaust

They shine with a penetrating blue light, and then the lights go out. The 104,000 stones, which are a new monument to Jews, Roma and Sinti murdered in the Holocaust, were unveiled in Rotterdam this week.

Levenslicht – meaning “the light of life” – was created by the artist Daan Roosegaarde for the National Committee on May 4th and 5th to commemorate the liberation of World War II and the Netherlands on those days in 1945.

The aim is to sensitize the 104,000 Dutch who were deported and murdered. From January 22nd to February 2nd, the stones will be brought to 170 different areas in which they once lived.

Initially united, however, the 20 meter long monument was ceremoniously presented on Thursday evening and is currently on the corner of Stieltjesstraat and Eva Cohen-Hartogkade in Rotterdam.

Roosegaarde, whose studio impregnated the stones with fluorescent pigment to light them up under the flickering ultraviolet light, said: “This is not a traditional, static monument where people are just observers. The temporary work of art encourages you to participate: you are part of the story. “

He added that stones are considered important in Jewish, Roma and Sinti culture.

Gerdi Verbeet, chairman of the National Committee, said the monument of light reflected a dark time: “Seventy-five years of freedom cannot be celebrated without lingering on the darkest side of World War II: the Holocaust. This unique project enables people in their own neighborhood to reflect on the horrors of the past in a local and personal way. “

The monument is part of a series of events and commissions marking the 75th year after the liberation of the Netherlands.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.