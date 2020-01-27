The Lighthouse – film review

The Lighthouse (2019)

Dir: Robert Eggers

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson

Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

Displayed in HOME, Manchester and on general release from January 31

Two men caught in a giant phallus that drives each other to madness seems as far away from Robert Egger’s debut film VVitch as you can get. Ally Davies explores the experimental, dark, rich intoxicating world of The Lighthouse and its ghostly compelling elements …

Of the much-praised director of VVitch (2015), The Lighthouse (2019) is the second feature film by Robert Eggers; a disorienting, psychological horror that, like VVitch, shows a love affair with the time, the era and the place with which it takes place. The film unravels like a disturbing, nautical nightmare that tries to attach its audience to its brutally windy, dirty heart; you can almost be misled by thinking that you can taste the salty sea mass on your own face.

Imagine in the 1890s (and inspired by the film genre of the early 1920s and 1930s lighthouse), two lighthouse keepers arrive on a storm-stricken, remote New England island to start a one-month lighthouse change. The (in equal parts) vulgar and hilarious loud mouth Thomas Wake (Dafoe) is an older, more experienced ‘wickie’ and former sailor with a preference for sea shocks, poetry and endless maritime stories about folklore, with problems with alcoholism and anger management. Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) is his student-novice, a quieter, lonely man of few words who wants to continue his work purely. In the course of their time together, Wake constantly patronizes Winslow, forcing him to perform the lowest tasks while Wake goes to the lighthouse alone. Fueled by declining supplies, bad weather, drinking, paranoia, loneliness and secrecy, their relationship becomes problematic, brutal and ultimately violent. Strange things begin to happen, the lines between myth and reality fade, power struggles develop and they descend into madness as they face their inner demons. Is this a supernatural fantasy or do these men live in a more personal kind of eternal nightmare? Is this a dark coast submerged in male aggression, competition and resentment, visually manifested as confinement in a giant phallus of poisonous masculinity? Anyway, the film becomes an exploration of mental health, identity, the impact of isolation and paranoia … and a technical experiment on the boundaries between the real and surreal. The film can contain many different thematic parts, but in essence it is about two men who lie to themselves while they completely deny who they are.

Like many psychological horrors, The Lighthouse is richly embedded with symbolism and offers a number of lectures. Although the starting point seems to have a lot to offer in terms of character and intrigue, it unfortunately feels a bit of a missed opportunity because I wanted more of the story. At my first look at VVitch I felt completely and completely embedded in the emotional depth of the characters and the balance between form and content was, to an equal degree, excellent. But with The Lighthouse I fell in love with the aesthetics, the wonderful detail and the dedication to world building, but my enjoyment of the content faded quickly. Having said that, it’s still a movie to fully enjoy watching and hearing in the majesty of a darkened cinema with surround sound. The show-stop component of this film is the provocative and influencing audiovisual identity and the implementation of those design elements. The detail in this film is certainly not to be missed. Incidentally, Willem Dafoe’s facial expressions aren’t either.

What I respect about this specific director is his obsessive enthusiasm for detail. As a lifelong scholar of the unbearably small details of the cinema, I love a filmmaker who completely immerses their audience in the diegesis of the film. I like to be drowned in textures, sounds and tonality and the film is full of all those elements. As a director, Eggers likes to transport his audience, and by doing so, the devil (or rather the watery demon-cracking) is really in the detail. In the first place, he is an avid researcher: in his previous film, VVitch, he spent a lot of time researching the myths and folklore, the precise treatises and lexicons, the substances and even the instrumentation of the era and collected all those information in the same materials that he used to make the film. The score was exclusively composed by instruments found at the time, and in the same way only the materials from that time were used to make the costumes and build the sets. Much research has been done in The Lighthouse by Robert Eggers and his co-writer brother Max Eggers; their love of folklore and myth is intoxicating and flows through every fiber of the film. They explored by masses of Greek, sailor and maritime folklore, coastal poetry, archives of real lighthouse keeper accounts and by historical paintings and literature. Everything in the film refers to something; it is a cleverly constructed blend of stories, stories and intertextual references, and although they may not be entirely clear to the viewer, it may unknowingly all contribute to the credibility of the created world.

When it comes to audiovisual aesthetics, there is an overwhelming amount of atmosphere in the film; The lighthouse becomes a storm on all senses. It is very much a film that engulfs you from the start with its intense audiovisual identity that is synchronously deafening, fascinating and disturbing. The film not only pushes its characters to the edge, but the aesthetic places the audience deep into a world where every sensory power is driven to the limit. The Eggers brothers came up with The Lighthouse halfway through making VVitch, another film set in a suggestive and nervous, natural place; from the isolating gloom of the New England forests to a deserted, deserted coastal island.

When they decided how they wanted to shape the form of this story, Eggers and cinematographer Jarin Blaschke (who also worked with Eggers on VVitch) wanted to develop their own unique camera language and talked extensively about how they wanted to make something that looked like nothing they ‘ ever seen before. What the viewer will especially notice is that the entire film is recorded in a screen ratio of 1.19: 1 (and in 35 mm) in black and white with a very specific orthochromatic look. This ratio gives a certain degree of claustrophobia, an important theme that permeates the film. The use of these techniques also emphasizes connotations with certain photography from that time and refers to early cinema. Moreover, the chiaroscuro effect in the lighting is effective in adding an almost expressionist-no-tonal quality; a technique that initially seems complex, but is actually made simple by adding Blaschke with only key light, instead of adding the traditional rear or fill lamp. Blaschke is also known for his unusual tastes and approaches to film making; it was no surprise to the crew that he decided to use camera lenses from 1905, 1912 and the 1930s. This came with his own problems, because the extreme weather conditions in the film were largely real and therefore the lenses were easily damaged and unfortunately irreplaceable. . The modern cameras had to be adapted to hold on to these older lenses and to form a mix of technology from another era, which as far as they know had never been done in a feature film. These elements in particular evoke ideas about early cinema that anchors the audience immediately in a historical era, a place far away and long ago, perhaps even somewhere on the edge of the world.

What is also striking in the film is the very intentional, precise composition of each recording. Blaschke is very controlled in what he wants the audience to see and how he wants you to interpret the location, the characters or the objects in the space. The tight frame of the recordings and the aspect ratio hide part of what is happening to the viewer; we are denied information, which increases our fear. Each frame is a portrait of incredible skill; the compositions, the placement of lighting, the mise en stage and the props give us an incredibly structured view into a beautifully detailed, structured and repulsive world.

Seeing both functions, it is easy to see the beginnings of Eggers in the theater, particularly in terms of staging and the long-lasting dialogue that his films contain. The Lighthouse is almost a two-handed one on one tight stage. Both actors deliver excellent performances and their interaction is magnetic. The dialogue is often like barbaric poetry, although sometimes difficult to understand, beautiful in its construction and with unbelievably funny twists of dirty insults. Dialogue was important for the Eggers brothers and they spent months exploring the dialogue using nautical dictionaries and historical sources from literature.

In terms of sound design and score, this is another area where The Lighthouse shines (apologies, these puns are unintended and seem to write themselves). I personally consider Mark Korveh’s (VVitch) score for The Lighthouse as one of the most fantastic atonal scores in recent cinema. It evokes many tonalities from films such as 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), There Will Be Blood (2007) and Annihilation (2018). It is both throatless and disturbing in the most delightful ways. Korveh uses a series of unusual musical devices, such as metal balls on cymbals, along with more traditional instruments such as strings and horns (even a harmonica is used as a threatening effect) that are used in unconventional ways to simulate fog horns, animal whale sounds, howling weather and rippling sounds of water. The textures are hypnotic and terrifying with some that swell and flow over you, some that contain ruthless malice, and some amazingly hollow tones that replicate large marine animals in a voluminous watery trap, making the total emptiness and loneliness of the protagonists’ fate emphasizes. It is a delicate score if you have to and a grandiose wave of deafening textures at certain moments to turn the viewer into a watery nightmare. Moreover, the supervision of sound processor Damian Volpe wanted to bridge the gap between sound and music, so that his sound complimented Korveh’s score; Volpe recreated Korveh’s textures with unusual foley layers and even used strange marine animal sounds made by him and his wife.

The Lighthouse is a film that drives a sledgehammer straight into your eyes and ears and skull with its striking performance; it’s a shame the story doesn’t affect you in the same way. However, every detail contributes to a total immersion in the world of The Lighthouse; the abrasive dialogue, the dingy living spaces, the sweaty faces, the sharp, rocky beaches, the spectral sound design and the score, the violent natural world, the authentic props, the old lenses and the almost painting-like cinematography. In terms of cinematic language, Eggers has achieved more than most directors and it is only his second film.

View the trailer here:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hyag7lR8CPA (/ embed)

All words by Ally Davies. Ally is also on Twitter and Instagram as @aestheticrealms and has a website here.

Related