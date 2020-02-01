The limit for Olay’s Super Bowl advertising stars (VIDEO) is in the air of life

Olay unveiled the Super Bowl LIV commercial with a call to everyone, #MakeSpaceForWomen. – Courtesy of Olay

NEW YORK, February 1 – Olay sends Lilly Singh and Busy Philipps into space for the Super Bowl.

The beauty company has released its new Super Bowl ad with an intergalactic theme, starring the Canadian comedian and the American actress.

With the title “Make Space for Women” the duo reaches for the stars waves of the next to the retired astronaut Nicole Stott in a rocket with Olay motifs (supervised by the Mission Controller actress Taraji P. Henson) Journalist Katie Couric).

The all-female crew is looking for “space for women”, in line with Olay’s promise to inspire and empower women to “face anything”.

And the brand is putting its money where its hashtags are by committing to donating $ 1 (up to $ 500,000 / RM2 million) to the STEM organization Girls Who Code by February, every time users tag @OlaySkin and use #MakeSpaceForWomen on Twitter 3. The company also celebrates the second spacewalk for women by Christina Koch and Jessica Meir with a $ 50,000 donation to the organization.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-0Ll60FkLg (/ embed)

“I love how this campaign brings together such a wild group of women, including astronaut Nicole Stott, in front of and behind the camera with our director Jamie Babbit,” said Singh in a statement, while Philipps added, “As the mother of two I’m so proud of girls to be part of a Super Bowl ad that supports the idea that they – and all girls – can do anything. ”

Stott, an engineer and retired astronaut, said: “As a woman in STEM, I know what it’s like to be one of only a handful of women in a room – or on a space station. It is important for everyone to know that it is Spaceship doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl. “

While Couric, Henson and Stott make their Olay debut, Singh and Philipps have long-term partnerships with the brand. Singh was part of the label’s first # FaceAnything campaign, and both she and Philipps had previously appeared in the “Sun Care is Self Care” campaign. – AFP Relax News

,