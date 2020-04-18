The list of HDFC Bank’s three names as the successor to Adita Puri’s CEO awaits RBI Nod

The bank did not comment on the three. Sashidhar Jagdishan, Kaizad Bharucha and Sunil Garg have been named as media outlets in a press conference at the board meeting.

PTI

latest update: April 18, 2020, 6:25 PM IST

HDFC Bank said on Saturday that its board of directors had been finalized in order to prefer the three candidates for the success of the CEO and MD Aditya Puri, but did not disclose the names and said they would notify the RBI.

Puri has been the head of a lender for 25 years since its invention, making it the largest and most valuable bank, and it has become a strong backbone of asset quality.

This is one of the most popular jobs in the Indian banking sector, and market spectators are eagerly awaiting the appointment.

The HDFC board had appointed a search committee and also involved foreign supervisors to help the nominee rise.

“Today (Saturday), the bank’s board of directors has finalized the names of the three candidates for the position of CEO and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO),” the bank said in a statement. Courses in the legal case.

It was not immediately clear where the three men were. Sashidhar Jagdishan, Kaizad Bharucha and Sunil Garg have been named as media outlets in a press conference at the board meeting.

Jagdishan and Baharucha are domestic candidates, while Greg works with the big American banking group City.

Greg is the CEO of Tejarat City Bank, while Jagdishan is the additional director of finance, human resources, legal duties and secretary at HDFC, and Baharucha is the chief executive responsible for the bank’s wholesale.

Earlier this month, the central bank demanded that the appointments of Jagdishan and Baharucha be compromised, and called on the new chairman to contact him.

Puri recently told reporters that his successor will be announced before April. “… the recommendations are with the Search Committee, and before April, the right person to take the bank to the future will be announced,” he said.