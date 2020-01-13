The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards – Boston Herald

Loading...

By The Associated Press

The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best photo: “Ford v. Ferrari;” “The Irishman;” “Jojo Rabbit;” “Joker;” “Little women;” “Wedding story;” “1917;”; Once upon a time … in Hollywood; “Parasite. “

Best actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory;” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood;” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story;” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker;” Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Best actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet;” Scarlett Johansson, “Wedding story;” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women;” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell;” Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best supporting role: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes,”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”.

Best supporting actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Wedding story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.”

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite;” Sam Mendes, “1917;” Todd Phillips, “Joker;” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman;” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Custom scenario: “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian; “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi; “Joker”, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; “Just Mercy”, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham; “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig; “The two popes,” Anthony McCarten

Original scenario: “Knives Out”, Rian Johnson; “Wedding story”, Noah Baumbach; “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns; “Once upon a time … in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino; “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Animation function: “How to train a dragon: the hidden world”; “Toy Story 4”; “I lost my body”; “Klaus”; “Link is missing.”

Original score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker;” Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women;” Randy Newman, “Marriage Story;” Thomas Newman, “1917;” John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman;” Lawrence Sher, “Joker;” Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse;” Roger Deakins, “1917;” Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Costume design: “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabit,” Joker “,” Little Women “,” Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood “

Short animation film: “Dcera (daughter)”, “Haarliefde”, “Kitbull”, “Memorabel”, “Zus”

Visual effects: “Avengers: Endgame;” “The Irishman;” “The Lion King;” “1917;” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Short film with live action: “Brotherhood”, “Nefta Football Club”, “The Neighbors’ Window “,” Saria “,” A Sister “

Short documentary topic: “In the absence”, “Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)”, “Life strikes me”, “St. Louis Superman,” “Walk Run Cha-Cha.”

Documentary function: “American Factory”; “The cave”; “The Edge of Democracy;” “For Sama;” “Honeyland.”

Original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman;” “I stand with you”, “Breakthrough;” “Into The Unknown,” “Frozen II;” “Stand Up”, “Harriet;” “I can’t let you throw it away,” “Toy Story 4;”

International film: “Corpus Christi”, Poland; “Honeyland”, North Macdeonia; “Les Miserables”, France; “Pain and Glory”, Spain; “Parasite”, South Korea.

Film editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari, “Jojo Rabbit,” “The Irish,” “Joker,” “Parasite.”

Production design: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabit,:” 1917 “” Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood “” Parasite “

Makeup and hairstyle: “Bombshell”, “Joker”, “Judy”, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “1917”

Sound editing: “Ford v Ferrari”, Don Sylvester; “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray; “1917,” Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate; “Once upon a time … in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman; “Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker”, Matthew Wood and David Acord

Mixing sound: “Ad Astra”, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano; “Ford v Ferrari”, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow; “Joker,” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland; “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson; “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

