The list of nominees so far for the 92nd Academy Awards – Boston Herald

By The Associated Press

The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best supporting role: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes,”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”.

Best supporting actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Wedding story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.”

Original score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker;” Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women;” Randy Newman, “Marriage Story;” Thomas Newman, “1917;” John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Costume design: “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabit,” Joker “,” Little Women “,” Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood “

Short animation film: “Dcera (daughter)”, “Haarliefde”, “Kitbull”, “Memorabel”, “Zus”

Live action short film: “Brotherhood”, “Nefta Football Club”, “The Neighbors’ Window “,” Saria “,” A Sister “

