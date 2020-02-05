The literary giants Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House are on the verge of tackling diversity with new book covers

Photo: Publisher’s Weekly

Penguin Random House and Barnes & Noble have collaborated to redesign the covers of twelve classic novels for young adults with “Diverse Editions” that will be shown during Black History Month, which will be announced in February.

But when the books debuted on Monday, the public’s response was not positive.

Many thought it would have been more proactive to advertise books by authors from different backgrounds.

On social media, readers expressed concern about the way two of the literary community’s greatest entities approached diversity.

Barnes & Noble said if Netflix can change the preview image to show the black extra in the background of a show you should watch …

– Bethany C. Morrow (@BCMorrow) February 5, 2020

So you are not a retelling of poc and its #OwnVoices? Are they just new covers? Instead of paying Poc to write new, fresh stories, do you want to get people to pay for the same old stories with covers that are strongly stereotypical and have nothing to do with the content?

– Mercedes Siler is hellishly sad and busy (@MercedesSiler) February 5, 2020

Another version of the literary blackface …. eye … https://t.co/uF1u8uEfv8

– LL McKinney (@ElleOnWords) February 5, 2020

The books that received new covers with characters of color were Alice in Wonderland, Romeo and Juliet, Three Musketeers, Moby Dick, The Secret Garden, The Count of Monte Cristo, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Emma, ​​the Wizard of Oz, Peter Pan, Treasure Island and Frankenstein.