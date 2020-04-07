The little boy watched the “killer abduct his mother before he shot her in the head”

Corrie Wallace is accused of killing Ja’Riel Sam after kidnapping her before her four-year-old son. (Photo: Sheriff’s office of St. John the Baptist parish / Facebook)

As the police said, the little boy watched in horror as the killer kidnapped his mother, whom he later shot in the head.

37-year-old Corrie Wallace surrendered to the authorities on Monday in LaPlace, Louisiana, where he was charged with killing 25-year-old Ja’Riel Sam, who was found dead on the side of a local street a few hours earlier.

Investigators said that Sam’s four-year-old son was in her apartment when she was kidnapped by Wallace, who was described as a friend of Sam Police, and later discovered that the boy was traumatized in his mother’s bed after identifying Sam’s body.

“He heard my mother screaming,” said Nola.com, the sheriff of St. John the Baptist Mike Tregre.

Police said that during a violent abduction, Wallace put Sam in the trunk of his own car. Shortly afterwards she jumped out of the trunk of a moving vehicle – but she was unable to escape the attacker, who, according to police, chased her and shot her in the forehead once.

Sam reportedly suffered a rash on his knees, legs and elbows during a failed escape attempt.

Corrie Wallace, known as Sam’s acquaintance, allegedly kidnapped her, stuffed her into the trunk of her own car, and drove away before firing her in the head. (Photo: Facebook)

“She’s been trying to run away all her life,” said Tregre.

“We think he shot her there on Belle Terre Boulevard.”

After Wallace allegedly killed Sam, he smashed her car on a metal handrail in front of the car showroom and abandoned the vehicle.

Tregre said officers reacted to Sam’s apartment and found that someone had poured bleach into the house in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

Wallace was later identified as a suspect after investigators used criminal cameras and surveillance material from nearby companies. Police said the weapon that was probably used to kill Sam was then found in a nearby canal.

Tregre said Wallace faces first degree murder charges.

Sam’s son is said to be in relatives following his mother’s death.