The little-known first prime minister of Haiti has been sworn in for 100 days

Claudette Werleigh worked in various functions in Haiti

and all over the world.

She was a politician, development and peace fighter, but what made her famous was her accomplishments within 100 days of becoming Haiti’s first prime minister.

Then a foreign minister, a 49-year-old Werleigh, was selected

Appointed Prime Minister by President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 1995.

It replaced Smarck Michel, who stepped down in October this year because he largely rejected his economic reforms.

Claudette Werleigh and President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Photo: Amazon

From November 7, 1995 to March 6, 1996, Werleigh was Prime Minister without the legislators of both Houses of Parliament in Haiti opposing it.

Although she served for a short time, she did

do not fail what was expected of her – to strengthen the leadership of

organize democratic presidential elections.

In what

is the oldest country in the African diaspora

in Haiti with

Street protests have recently been reported in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

For about half a century, the Caribbean nation has been struggling to overcome the problems of poverty and inequality. It is a country that has experienced the worst brutal dictatorships in the hands of the Duvalier family.

Werleigh was born in 1946 in a wealthy family in Cap-Haitien. When he grew up in Haiti, he saw the inequalities in the system.

The widening gap between classes in the country and later conflicts would have a direct impact on her life’s work as a development activist, peacemaker and grassroots advocate.

Werleigh later worked in politics and public administration and studied medicine in the United States and Switzerland before returning to Haiti to study law and economics at the State University in Port-au-Prince.

She then worked for various non-governmental organizations focusing on humanitarian aid and adult literacy.

With her passion for education, especially for adult literacy, Werleigh founded a school for adults and farmers in rural Haiti. Despite violent clashes, natural and western tragedies, the school remained open and belonged to the community.

Claudette Werleigh. Photo: Pinterest

Werleigh was then General Secretary of Caritas Haiti for 10 years and coordinated under the dictatorial rule of Jean-Claude Duvalier “aid, civic education and respect for human rights”.

It would help establish the League for Women’s Empowerment, an organization that aims to promote women’s participation in politics in the 1990s.

This was after the overthrow of the brutal dictatorship of Doc Duvalier and Jean Bertrand Aristide was now President.

Werleigh, who worked full-time in politics and administration, was Aristide’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs from 1990 to 1995, before becoming Prime Minister for a short period from 1995 to 1996 – the first woman to do so.

Werleigh was selected by Aristide, who was overthrown in a coup in September 1991 and later brought back to power, and knew that it was her job to keep the country’s leadership intact before the democratic presidential election.

As Prime Minister, she appointed a cabinet with 17 ministers, including four women. She received a lot of financial support in agriculture, energy and road construction, although she later tried to reduce Haiti’s economic dependency, including through measures that forced the IMF to hold back loans.

Even so, during Werleigh’s time as Prime Minister, Haiti experienced its first peaceful change of government since independence.

In the 1995 democratic elections, Rene Preval, an ally of Aristide and former prime minister, was the first elected head of state in Haiti’s history to peacefully assume the power of an incumbent predecessor.

Eventually, Preval would be the first since independence

to serve a full term, the first to be elected in non-consecutive full

Terms, and the first to peacefully surrender power.

After working with Aristide, he would have preferred Werleigh to remain prime minister, but reports indicate that the majority in parliament that she had to approve as prime minister had changed. Werleigh therefore withdrew and left the country.

Outside Haiti, she ventured into international peace and conflict issues and worked until 2007 as director of conflict transformation programs at the Swedish Life and Peace Institute, according to the author Bijoyeta Das.

She later worked with Pax Christi, a non-governmental Catholic peace movement whose mission was “to change a world shaken by violence, terrorism, increasing inequalities and global insecurity”. Werleigh was General Secretary there until the end of 2010.

She continues to be a peacemaker who continues to advocate policies that meet the needs of citizens.