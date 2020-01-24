The little-known Kensington cafe where Ed Sheeran and Adele took their breaks

Very few cafes can say that they have hosted Ed Sheeran, Adele, Elton John and Jimi Hendrix in their lifetime. But in its rich history spanning more than 65 years, Troubadour in South Kensington has seen many famous faces pass through its vintage doors.

The Old Brompton Road London café opened in 1954 and quickly became one of the “centers of intellectual and artistic life” in the 1950s and 1960s. This is where Private Eye was produced and distributed for the first time and this is also where the Black Panthers met after the 1968 riots in Paris.

Becoming a cultural center in West London, renowned artists from around the world have chosen Troubadour as the destination of choice to perform in front of intimate crowds in the capital.

Bob Dylan performed for the first time in London in Troubadour, and famous names such as Paul Simon, Charlie Watts, Sammy Davis Jr and Jimi Hendrix also honored the Troubadour scene.

A photo taken outside Troubadour in 1955

(Image: Thomas Kingsley)

To date, the café has a Bob Dylan room dedicated to the icon.

Over the years, Troubadour has managed to continue to attract emerging artists and even had performances by Adele and Ed Sheeran in their early days.

Debbie, the director of Troubadour, said: “People like Adele and Ed Sheeran would come like any other new artist, they would do the circuits.

“But it’s surprising how many people you’ve seen here, and then five or six years later, you think wow it’s them!”

“It’s good to see, especially when you think they’ll get there.”

Debbie told MyLondon that Troubadour is still hosting a lot of new artists but doesn’t see as many famous faces as before.

Instead, popular musicians of the 80s and 90s touring together like to do smaller shows at Kensington Cafe. Some being Daniel Takes A Train and Ronnie Wood, the latter doing a private show after playing at the Royal Albert Hall in 2013.

In addition to remaining a Mecca for new artists, Troubadour has also retained its vintage interior that looks like a return to the 1970s.

Debbie said: “When it first opened it was very dark. It was just simple paint on the walls and some chairs. But since the 1970s we have started adding things and in the last 15 years, little has changed. It’s part of the theme now.

The cafe is designed with a very unique vintage style

(Image: Air Bnb)

Debbie added: “The coffee is so unique, I think that’s what attracts people – there is no other like it.

“It has been around 66 years, many cafes have not done so. They have been redone, renovated, emptied, minimized but Troubadour has remained the same.”

Troubadour also organizes poetry evenings, theater lessons and training for people on leave. To see more information about their events in Troubadour, click here.

