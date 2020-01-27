The Liverpool kids gave Dejan Lovren the test, Man United Farce and West Ham prove that the championship could reach their level

I’m going to open today’s column with a warning – I’m taking it about as seriously as most teams took the FA Cup this weekend.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ll show up. I am making a column. There could even be some good moments. There could be a few new lines that are impressive and give you a chance to appear again in the future.

But frankly, the last thing I want is to do the column again in about a week, and it doesn’t matter to me whether it’s a winning column or not.

Getty Images – Getty

The FA Cup was back at the weekend

Luckily, we have some Premier League action from last week that we can think about when we complete the fourth round of the biggest, saddest, oldest cup competition in world football.

I think Brentford and Leicester set the tone on Saturday afternoon when they made their choice.

I mean, seriously Brentan. They’re in the top four, it’s clear. Can you see Spurs, Manchester United or Arsenal doing enough to find their way? Of course not. So why not choose a strong team and show the world you’re interested in winning a trophy?

I don’t care if they won and “He’s got it right” – Brentford would have chosen the first team, not the B team, for Leicester to be eliminated at any opportunity. Apart from that, Brentford opted for a possible loss in the play-off semi-finals as there was a chance to beat a Premier League team that is currently in the Champions League.

I think Leicester won – I knocked out after winning 1-0 in about three minutes.

I treated Man City against Fulham the same way. Call me a football intellectual if you have to, but after Fulham’s 1-0 deficit and knocked out a man in the first few minutes, I suspected the game might be over.

King Kloppo is currently using the FA Cup to show his young players how difficult life can be in men’s football by putting them on the same team as Dejan Lovren and asking them to continue.

The kids played against Shrewsbury, who gave the elected Premier League players a much tougher evening than Everton in the preliminary round.

The sharpest end of the night even came from Shrewsbury – don’t let the fact that it went into your own network devalue you in any way.

My personal highlight of the game was Liverpool’s social media fans, who made fun of the fact that there was no VAR in Gay Meadow after the host’s sentence for out-of-box fouls. Diddums. Then don’t lazy League One footballers nearby, defend properly.

The Salopmen came down 2-0 to reach the level, forcing the Liverpool boss to send the adults on to try to clear it up. They didn’t and it goes to Anfield to do a repeat.

AFP or licensor

Jürgen Klopp is firmly convinced that his older players will have a winter break next month

A man at the FA Cup very Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is serious at United. He deployed United using the exact same tactic used against Liverpool and City – sit low and hit the break.

I’m joking a bit, but United definitely had to go through the first ten minutes of right FA Cup football on one right FA Cup pitch before changing gear against Tranmere.

The first half was a bit odd for both Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones goes into the game sheet. Not quite as ridiculous as a 0-2 home loss to Burnley.

The “Cloob” still support OGS in public, if not in the transfer market in January, where they are associated with players like Carlos Tevez and Odion Ighalo as if it were back in 2013.

AFP or licensor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under great pressure in Old Trafford

Do not forget what West Ham United got When they asked David Moyes to return to the athletics stadium, he was a man who knew how to do it ‘Victory’.

Unfortunately, it must have gone through his head when another ex-hammer boss, Slaven Bilic, brought his WBA into town and left with a 1-0 win.

What makes it worse is that Moyes chose an almost strongest XI – and only got a shot at Albion’s goal in the 89th minute.

This cup defeat was the result of a 1-4 defeat by Leicester midweek, also at home.

Provided that Gold and Sullivan Davieboy do not immerse themselves in the transfer kitty, their home turf should be the most impressive ground in the coming season.

Getty Images – Getty

Bilic returned to pursue the man who replaced him in West Ham

I am sure that I have already proposed Sheffield United to earn the right to be the team that beat Liverpool or City at Wembley.

You put Millwall off with minimal effort. Mo Besic scored a goal that surprised ex-Everton player Leon Osman in the studio.

I say they would be beaten by City in this fictional FA Cup final – the Blades lost just one goal in their Premier League game this week.

That said, it would have been a lot more if VAR had bothered to check if Dean Henderson was on the edge of his 6-yard box when he saved Gabby Jesus’ punishment.

There was no denying that Henderson was breaking the rules

Southampton and Spurs, two teams likely to land just outside of Europe this season, ended up doing what neither team wanted – a tie and therefore an annoying repeat.

Giovani Lo Celso looks like an upgrade to the current version of Christian Eriksen (but who wouldn’t be?), But Jose needs a few new faces before Friday night to hope to be among the top four or to win the FA Cup.

I could understand Steve Bruce’s game against Oxford because it had worked so well in the last two games.

At 0-0 in injury time, everyone expected Newcastle to score at least one goal and take the game off their League One opponents – just like they did the previous week against Chelsea and Everton in the middle of the week.

Newcastle has been surpassed by Oxford, which will have amused the Saudis that Mike Ashley’s asking price is a little too high.

Bruce announced before the game that he had made the FA Cup a priority, so we can assume that his players didn’t see him on social media.

Getty Images – Getty

Giovani Lo Celso quickly becomes a favorite at Spurs

Burnley probably made the right decision for me when he played Norwich.

Sean Dyches’s lot is a candidate for relegation to the border – although unlikely – but it is probably advisable to get out quickly and focus on the league.

People may not agree because they won United 2-0 at Old Trafford the other day, but take a moment to think about this sentence and realize that this is not a sign of a safe team in the Is Premier League.

On the other hand, Norwich has to win every game that is playing to remember how often it feels to get it going again. You will be pleased that you have the hat.

AFP or licensor

Frank Lampard knows that his Chelsea team needs to be improved

Has Frank Lampard lost confidence in Kepa after his stupid game against Newcastle and a draw against Arsenal?

Big Willy started in Hull and Chelsea won 2-1, but the subject of the overpriced non-shot stopper doesn’t want to stop.

Michy B reminded Lamps that he is a viable option since Tammy scores most of his goals against championship-level teams anyway.