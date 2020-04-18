The Lizard King’s Magic and Shrapnel is now available for screening

The movie “The Magician’s Queen” and “The Lizard’s Magic” is now available for viewing online. The film, which premiered on April 17 at 11pm on BNT (April 18, 8am on AEST), will be available within 24 hours.

The band’s first feature-length film, named after the 2017 song “Murder Of The Universe,” is filming a King Gizzard tour in support of Infest The Rats in the UK and Europe. You can now rent a movie for 24 hours on Vimeo.

The director was John Angus Stewart, who previously directed music videos from the thrash-metal album Infest The Rats’ Nest and other artists at Flightless Records, including The Murlocs, Stonefield, Bullant and more.

Originally, the premiere of Chunky Shrapnel premiered at the Astor Melbourne Theater earlier this month before the Australian government closed cinemas across the country to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In an interview with NME earlier this week, Stewart stated that this film would become acquainted with the music of the group and not with their personalities.

“A lot of the time with documentaries about musicians and even filmmakers to give them a narrative theme, they broke into artists’ faces or whatever, trying to get this deeper narrative to make it feel like a three-act film,” he said.

“But it seems to me that the (King King Gizzard) performance and their music are so damn interesting you don’t have to do it. And after all, they’re really interesting guys … If you like this music, you get an idea of ​​who these people. But I wouldn’t want to cast them as god-like figures because it’s kind of nonsense to me. They’re just normal guys. “

The filmmaker stated that he had virtually no restrictions on his filming, except that when he was on stage, he filmed his own pocket and could never cut it.

“The funny thing about Stu (Mackenzie, vocalist / guitarist) and the rest of the Gizz was that they literally said, ‘Actually do whatever you want.’ They just don’t care, “Stewart said.

“When the song started, my movement and blocking where I was moving the camera was editing, it’s abrupt, because we wanted it all so exciting.”

Stuart also told NME that the band is currently working on a new album from which he intends to manage two music videos. He also talked about shooting chunky shrapnel completely on film and the epic closed film “A Brief History of Planet Earth”. Read the full interview with Stuart here.

On April 24, Chunky Shrapnel’s live double album will be released.