The lobby insists that abortions should continue unabated during the Coronavirus crisis

A number of medical groups and proponents have emphasized that abortion services should be considered as essential health care during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, without delays or a reduction in availability that may affect other health services.

Noting that some health care systems are “implementing plans to cancel elective and non-urgent procedures to expand the capacity of hospitals to provide critical care” to victims of the crisis, a joint statement from several healthcare organizations has urged that health providers ‘abortion should be exempt from this type. cuts.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology released a “Joint Declaration on Access to Abortion During the COVID-19 Outbreak”, the American Gynecological & Obstetrical Society, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the Society for Academic Specialists in General Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Society of Family Planning, and the Society for Matern-Fetal Medicine.

“While most abortion care is provided in outpatient settings, in some cases care may be provided at hospital or surgical facility. To the extent that hospital systems or facilities Ambulatory Surgery classifies procedures that can be delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic, abortion should not be classified as such, ”the statement states.

“Abortion is an essential component of holistic healthcare,” the statement emphasizes. “It’s also a time-sensitive service where a delay of several weeks, or in some cases days, can increase the risks or make it completely inaccessible.”

The statement echoes a similar appeal by the National Abortion Federation (NAF), which “calls on leaders to ensure that outpatient abortion clinics can remain open and urges hospitals. continue to pay attention to abortion, “even while reducing or suspending other medical services.

According to the Association of Outpatient Surgery Center (ASCA), surgery “can be considered urgent and necessary if the treating physician decides that a delay of months would increase the probability of morbidity or significantly worse prognosis for the patient.”

In Wednesday’s joint statement, the group of signers stated that they “do not support COVID-19 responses that nullify or delay abortion procedures,” but add that community-based clinicians and hospitals “should consider collaboration to ensure that access to abortion is not compromised. “

Follow @tdwilliamsrome