The local farmer is responding to Governor Evers’ plan to support the farmers

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 11:01 AM CST / Updated: January 24, 2020 / 11:01 AM CST

Wisconsin is known as America’s dairy country, but as Governor Tony Evers mentioned in his state speech on Wednesday evening, the industry is struggling.

According to Governor Evers, Wisconsin lost about a third of its dairy farms between 2011 and 2018.

At the state address, Governor Evers announced a three-part plan and called for a special legislative meeting next week to pass a legislative package that addresses some of the challenges for dairy farmers.

The legislative package includes laws that will increase Wisconsin’s milk exports to 20% of U.S. milk supply by 2024, increase UW Extension staff, improve farmers’ access to mental health resources, and initiate a farm-to-fork program that farmers’ food products link universities, universities of applied sciences, hospitals and local businesses.

Governor Evers says he is also working with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to set up the Office for Rural Wealth and set up a blue ribbon commission.

Chippewa Falls dairy farmer Jeff Peck is pleased that the governor is supporting the farmers.

“We have good, bad days for our businesses, cooperatives and farmers who are out there day in and day out, so highlighting the important work they do to maintain safe and affordable food supplies is a really good move,” said Peck ,

At Peck Farms, he earns most of his income from selling the milk of his 175 dairy cows. He says it has been difficult since 2014 and economic challenges have forced him to sacrifice on the farm. One of his buildings collapsed in March and he couldn’t fix it, and he had to wait to replace the outdated machines.

Due to the inconsistent prices, he finally bought a lower price limit for the sale of his milk.

“You can limit my price and I know I will make it another year, but that is not a good plan for a company to survive a year. A sustainable market would be the best for everyone. We would feel comfortable investing in our animals, people and machines, and that would drive the development of our entire local economy, ”says Peck.

Peck said he accused an oversupply of milk in the state of causing low price.

“Every time there is a decent price, it just lasts a bit and the lows last for years. So there seems to be something to do to manage the supply,” said Peck.

But while dairy farming continues to face challenges, Peck said he’ll be there in the long run.

“It’s what makes Wisconsin really great. It’s what people are looking for here and what they want to see, and I’ll do my part to keep fighting back, but the markets will have to work with us at some point.” is not just a job you can get away from. It really is your whole life. “