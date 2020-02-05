The local water park emphasizes safety after a drowning incident

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 11:12 AM CST / Updated: February 5, 2020 / 11:12 AM CST

After a child almost drowns in a local water park, this water park reminds parents of the importance of water safety.

Benny Anderson, Resort General Manager at Metropolis Resort, said recently that a child nearly drowned in Chaos Water Park in Eau Claire.

“We had two people in the park who identified themselves as emergency medical professionals. Our training is to hire a doctor to support them and take on the life-saving procedures for them,” said Anderson.

Now the water park focuses on safety and reminds parents to watch their children.

“You just have to remember that things can happen and they can go quickly,” said Anderson. “So in this situation, people work together and watch other children as they escape, or they watch situations that don’t feel right.”

Anderson says his lifeguards are going through a lot of training and he is confident that they can do their job when needed.

“We train with our in-service once a month, but we train on a daily basis,” said Anderson. “We have red bags, we have individual situation exercises, but nothing really prepares anyone, including the lifeguard, for the first time.”

But he says that while lifeguards are always on duty when the park is open, they can’t always look for a specific child and parents have to take care of their children.

“A lot of people will bring their kids in and they’ll let them swim and they’ll play on their phones and they’ll get up to get food or often trust them with younger kids,” said Anderson. “If that happens in less than a minute, if you keep an eye on the child and we watch all these other people to make sure they don’t drown, things can happen quickly and why you should test the limit.”

This is a situation that Anderson says he sees a lot.

“More than once I’ve had 5-year-olds watching 2-year-olds with no adult activity. We treat these situations as security-conscious guards, managers, and businesses. Keep an eye on your child and keep an eye on the ball, because in everyone Situation this is an eerie place. “