[the-london-areas-where-cancer-patients-have-to-wait-the-longest-for-an-appointment]

One of the myriad qualities of the NHS is the promise that it will always be there for you.

It’s one of the topics Londoners feel most strongly about, with some of the hospitals under the most pressure in the country.

But across the country we are seeing low standards from hospitals struggling to cope with the number of people being diagnosed with cancer.

The government wants 95 per cent of patients diagnosed with cancer to be able to see a specialist and start their treatment by 62 days, or two months.

But across London that target is being missed by all but one group of hospitals.

Since 2013, all the services run locally by the NHS are set up by Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), of which there are 30 in charge of treating cancer patients in London.

Of all 30 CCGs, just one managed to pass the government standard according to the latest statistics from December 2019.

Only Hammersmith and Fulham CCG was able to beat the standard set by the government, treating 25 of its 26 cancer patients within 62 days of first being seen, at 96.15 per cent.

But there is some good news. Even though 1,019 patients were treated out of 1,259 in London, only 80.94 per cent, but above the national average of 77.99 per cent.





Waiting times at Charing Cross Hospital are the best in the capital



The worst performing CCG in London was Lambeth, which managed to treat only 27 of its 43 cancer patients, or 62.79 per cent.

Alongside Croydon, it was also the CCG with the second highest number of patients left untreated below the target in December.

Bromley had the most patients left untreated, 26 out of 82 patients by the 62-day standard.

Below is a table of all the London CCGs ranked from best to worst for cancer waiting times.

Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Total treated Treated within 62 days After 62 days Percentage treated in 62 days London as a whole 1259 1019 240 80.94% Bromley 82 56 26 68.29% Croydon 86 70 16 81.40% Lambeth 43 27 16 62.79% Bexley 63 48 15 76.19% Enfield 58 43 15 74.14% Lewisham 56 44 12 78.57% Havering 65 54 11 83.08% Barnet 63 52 11 82.54% Redbridge 37 27 10 72.97% Barking and Dagenham 33 23 10 69.70% Southwark 45 37 8 82.22% Haringey 37 29 8 78.38% Hillingdon 51 44 7 86.27% Kingston 40 33 7 82.50% West London (Ealing and Hounslow) 24 17 7 70.83% Greenwich 38 32 6 84.21% Islington 37 31 6 83.78% Wandsworth 44 39 5 88.64% Brent 39 34 5 87.18% Harrow 35 30 5 85.71% Camden 32 27 5 84.38% City and Hackney 30 25 5 83.33% Central London (Westminster) 18 13 5 72.22% Sutton 37 33 4 89.19% Ealing 43 40 3 93.02% Merton 29 26 3 89.66% Waltham Forest 29 26 3 89.66% Hounslow 24 21 3 87.50% Tower Hamlets 15 13 2 86.67% Hammersmith and Fulham 26 25 1 96.15%





