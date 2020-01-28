The London Boroughs where you are most likely to be the victim of a knife attack

Barely a day goes by without news of another crime involving a knife.

Every day, parents in the capital worry about their children and that the epidemic of stab wounds will somehow wipe out their families.

But some areas are safer than others.

The mayor’s office for police and crime publishes figures detailing the number of people injured by knife attacks and where in London the attacks occur.

The data used in this article covers the whole of 2019 and corresponds to the number of knife crimes with injuries.

This information was used to determine the number of people injured in a knife attack in 2019 by arrondissement per 100,000 inhabitants.

Here are the five London boroughs where you are most likely to be stabbed.

5) Lewisham

The South London district of Lewisham was the fifth worst in terms of stabbing.

There were 59 knives per 100,000 inhabitants for the whole year 2019.

The total number of knife and injury crimes was 178, which was in fact the second highest number of all boroughs. But with the large population of the region, it propelled it to fifth place.

4. Haringey

Although there have been fewer stabs than Lewisham overall, the smaller population means that in the North London district of Haringey, you are more likely to be stabbed.

64 people were injured in a knife attack per 100,000 population.

3. Hackney

In Hackney, there was just a little more knife violence than in Haringey, which made the borough of East London the most likely third borough in which you could be stabbed throughout of 2019.

There were 65 stab wounds per 100,000 population, including 183 in total.

2. Kensington and Chelsea

When you hear about the districts of Kensington and Chelsea, you think of the richness of West London and the chic shopping districts.

In reality, the borough has some of the poorest areas in London, which is often the precursor to severe violence.

Although the total number of stab wounds was much lower (103) than in the other boroughs on this list, the smaller population means that the probability of being injured with a knife is much greater.

There have been 66 stab wounds per 100,000 population.

1. City of Westminster

The region where you were most likely to be stabbed in 2019 was the city of Westminster.

It is the very center of British politics, contains Buckingham Palace and some of the wealthiest parts of London such as Mayfair and Belgravia.

Despite this, he is also the most violent in terms of knife attacks.

There were 69 stab wounds per 100,000 population, including 177 in total.

