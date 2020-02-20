[the-london-boroughs-where-you-are-most-probably-to-have-your-mobile-phone-stolen]

We do it all the time – wander all over London glued to our phones to talk to close friends, obtain our way all around or to acquire photos of our wonderful town.
Regrettably, this also implies it really is one particular of the most specific things by intruders – especially in London.
In simple fact, mobile phone thefts in London far outweigh any other United kingdom town.
The workforce at Mazuma has contacted the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police to find out wherever in the city has the most, and the very least, amount of mobile phone thefts about the previous a few decades.
In this article are the final results, from least cell phone thefts to most cell phone thefts.
32. Sutton – one,416
31. Bexley – 1,535
30. Richmond Upon Thames – one,800
29. Merton – two,064
28. Kingston – two,140
27. Harrow – 2,431
26. Havering – two,434
25. Bromley – two,947
24. Barking and Dagenham – three,102
23. Hillingdon – three,416
22. Hounslow – 3,995
21. Greenwich – 4,458
20. Redbridge – 4,538
19. Enfield – four,667
18. Ealing – 4,800
17. Lewisham – four,862
16. Waltham Forest – four,936
15. Hammersmith and Fulham – 5,17
14. Barnet – five,072
13. Croydon – 5,192
12. Wandsworth – 5,217
11. Brent – 6,115
10. Kensington and Chelsea – 6,387
9. Tower Hamlets – 9,078
8. Haringey – nine,726
seven. Newham – 9,805
six. Lambeth – 11,152
5. Southwark – 11,710
4. Hackney – 13,053
3. Islington – 15,925
2. Camden – 19,935
one. Westminster – 33,330