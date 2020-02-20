[the-london-boroughs-where-you-are-most-probably-to-have-your-mobile-phone-stolen]

We do it all the time – wander all over London glued to our phones to talk to close friends, obtain our way all around or to acquire photos of our wonderful town.

Regrettably, this also implies it really is one particular of the most specific things by intruders – especially in London.

In simple fact, mobile phone thefts in London far outweigh any other United kingdom town.

The workforce at Mazuma has contacted the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police to find out wherever in the city has the most, and the very least, amount of mobile phone thefts about the previous a few decades.

In this article are the final results, from least cell phone thefts to most cell phone thefts.

32. Sutton – one,416

31. Bexley – 1,535

30. Richmond Upon Thames – one,800

29. Merton – two,064

28. Kingston – two,140

27. Harrow – 2,431

26. Havering – two,434

25. Bromley – two,947

24. Barking and Dagenham – three,102

23. Hillingdon – three,416

22. Hounslow – 3,995

21. Greenwich – 4,458

20. Redbridge – 4,538

19. Enfield – four,667

18. Ealing – 4,800

17. Lewisham – four,862

16. Waltham Forest – four,936

15. Hammersmith and Fulham – 5,17

14. Barnet – five,072

13. Croydon – 5,192

12. Wandsworth – 5,217

11. Brent – 6,115

10. Kensington and Chelsea – 6,387

9. Tower Hamlets – 9,078

8. Haringey – nine,726

seven. Newham – 9,805

six. Lambeth – 11,152

5. Southwark – 11,710

4. Hackney – 13,053

3. Islington – 15,925

2. Camden – 19,935

one. Westminster – 33,330