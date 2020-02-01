The London Fish and Chip Shop which has been named the best in the UK

A London fish and chip shop has been named the UK’s best multiple fish and chip operator – so you can be sure to go to one of its three branches.

Sutton and Sons, which has stores in Hackney Central, Islington and Stoke Newington, beat two other short-listed companies to win the title at the 2020 National Fish and Chip Awards.

Fusco’s of Whitby, based in North Yorkshire, and Daniel’s Fish and Chips, based in Dorset, were also short listed.

The judges sent mystery dinners to test the quality of the food and customer service and also assessed the fish and chip shops on how they sustainably source ingredients, staff training and development and menu innovation.

Sutton and Sons director Daniel Sutton, 46, said: “While it is difficult to manage one fish and chip shop, it is even more difficult to manage three at some level.

“It means that all of our hard work has not been wasted.”

“Operating three or more outlets and maintaining such high standards in all areas is an incredible accomplishment, and Sutton & Sons has achieved it, and more”

Sutton cited “continuity” as an important part of running a fish and chips business.

He said, “When people come to your house for fish and chips, they expect it to be as good as the last time they had it.”

“It’s a bit like opening your favorite drink, like a can of coke, you know before you taste what to expect, what it will taste like.

“It’s not as easy to do it with fish because we get different fish every day, but that quality continuity is what we strive to do.”

Fans of traditional fish and chips will not be surprised to learn that cod is the most popular fish on the menu.

“It’s a nice meaty, flaky fish that everyone loves,” added Sutton.

Sutton and Sons also offers specialties such as monkfish.

Staff prepare food by hand, peeling and cutting their own fries and making their own special recipe beer batter with a variety of condiments.

To give everyone the chance to taste their fish, they have a vegan menu with their signature recipe based on banana blossom marinated in seaweed and Samphire before being fried in their own dough.

Sutton said, “I think we’re just good at it, at the risk of appearing rude.”

“The ingredients have always been around. We only buy the best ingredients available, be it potatoes, fish or flour.”

You can really enjoy yourself in the fish and chips shops of Sutton and Sons

Seafish, a public body supporting the British seafood industry, organized the competition across the UK.

Managing Director Marcus Coleman said, “Running a successful fish and chips shop at the level required to win one of our awards is not an easy task and requires constant effort day after day.

“So we are constantly impressed by the teams that fall into the Best Multiple Fish and Chips Operator category. Operating three or more outlets and maintaining such high standards at all levels is an incredible accomplishment, and Sutton & Sons did it, and more.

“The judges were impressed by the quality of the products available, the impeccable customer service and also the diversity present in the menu options offered at the three Sutton & Sons outlets.

“We are sure their success will continue into the future, congratulations to them.”

Sutton added that he hopes the recognition of the award will help strengthen the reputation of the chain and eventually open more branches.

He would like to open a fourth store in the future, although he admits that this is something he has not yet told his wife Hana.

He would like this fourth store to be in London.

He said, “I would like to keep it close enough so that we can keep an eye on it but far enough away not to share customers.”

They opened their first store in 2008, the next two in 2016 and 2018.

.