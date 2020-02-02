The London police shoot a man after terrorist attacks

A man was shot of armed officers in Streatham, south London in a terrorist incident, the London Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

The Met believed two people were injured in the attack and was waiting for the latest information on their conditions.

“The circumstances are being checked. The incident was classified as terrorist, ”said the Met shortly after 3 p.m. Local time (10:00 AM ET).

The police said they didn’t think there were other suspects, adding that the scene had been completely contained.

Gabriel Vigo, a 24-year-old security officer at Heathrow who lives in the area, told CNN that he heard a few shots. From the window of his apartment, he saw three bodies on the floor.

“The road was also quickly blocked and there was a body next to Boots that looked like a device strapped to him,” he said to CNN. “It was square, but it looked like it was glued to his shirt.”

Another eyewitness, Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told PA news agency that the man had a “machete and silver canister on his chest.”

Bulhan told PA he had seen the man “hunted by an alleged undercover police officer – as if in plain clothes.”

The London Ambulance Service announced that it was called to the scene shortly before 2:00 p.m.

“We work closely with the other emergency services and treat a number of patients on site,” a service spokesman told CNN.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he would be informed of the situation and was in contact with the Metropolitan Police and local officials. “Terrorists are trying to divide us and destroy our way of life – here in London we will never allow them to succeed,” Khan tweeted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the emergency services who responded to the Streatham incident. “My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

Videos shared on social media showed a number of local ambulances and police cars.

Local resident Dan Smith told CNN that he saw an ambulance helicopter landing on Tooting Common in front of his apartment. “There was a huge police presence on the High Road and a wave of ambulances / paramedics. The armed police behind the barrier and everyone was asked to withdraw, ”he told CNN in a message.

Streatham High Road is a busy shopping street. The police advised people to stay away from the area. It urged people to exercise “reluctance to share pictures and videos” of the incident, including pictures of officials involved.

The road remained closed, although the police said the incident was contained.

The incident occurred just two months after the police shot and killed a man on London Bridge in central London, after killing two people and injuring three others.