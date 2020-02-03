The London police shoot a man after “terrorist” stings

LONDON – The British police shot a man in South London on Sunday after at least two people were stabbed in a “terrorist” incident.

An eyewitness described how he saw a man “with a machete and silver canisters on his chest” fled from the police before they opened fire.

The shooting on a busy street with many shoppers on Sunday took place just over two months after a convicted terrorist was shot dead on London Bridge by the police after killing two people.

The city police said the man died around 2:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Streatham High Road, a busy street with shops in a residential area.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the emergency services for their response. “My thoughts are with the injured and everyone concerned,” he said.

Minister of the Interior Priti Patel praised the bravery of the police and emergency services and said it would be kept up to date.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement: “Terrorists are trying to divide us and destroy our way of life – we will never make them successful here in London.”

An AFP reporter at the crime scene said the main street was cordoned off with police tapes and buses were secured from the cordon off because uniformed officers kept the public away.

The Met added that it believed two victims had been injured in the incident and is awaiting an update on its circumstances.

The London Ambulance Service said it was treating a number of local patients.

“The circumstances are being checked. The incident was classified as terrorist, ”the police said on Twitter.

“We can confirm that the man who was shot by the police on #Streatham High Road at around 2pm today was declared dead.

“We believe there are two injured victims. We are waiting for updates to their terms. “

Eyewitness Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student, told the Press Association that he had watched the dramatic events.

“I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by an alleged undercover police officer – as if in plain clothes,” he said.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember exactly. “

Bulhan added that he then hid in a library when other passers-by ran into nearby shops.

The force urged people to avoid the area while the emergency services responded.

Unverified material released on social media to capture part of the incident showed armed police officers surrounding a man lying on the floor of Streatham High Road.

Then they pulled away abruptly and told the audience to pull away when other emergency vehicles arrived at the scene.

An eyewitness who gave first aid to one of the victims told LBC radio that he had heard what he thought was a rear-fired car, then two, possibly three, armed police officers.

“I didn’t know at the time that I was going to be involved in a terrorist incident. I thought it was someone who stole the shop or people who hang around,” he added.

He used a blanket on one of the injured victims as a compress for her wounds while first aid kit was brought from a nearby pharmacy, he said.

Britain has seen a flood of terrorist attacks in recent years.

In the latest incident on November 29, 2019, convicted terrorist Usman Khan killed two people before the police shot him on London Bridge.